ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Review: Protest Art Exhibit Enables Visitors to Support Ukraine at Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art

By Nancy S Bishop
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popup art exhibit combining submitted protest art with contributions from visitors of all ages is making a statement in support of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art. The exhibit is paired with the exhibit Wanting It / Both Ways, featuring the work of four artists, in UIMA’s second...

thirdcoastreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Third Coast Review

Review: American Framing Highlights Trio of New Exhibits at Wrightwood 659

Wrightwood 659 is a small museum, tucked away on a residential block of Wrightwood Avenue in Lincoln Park. It’s not a collecting museum, meaning it has no permanent collection to put on display. The four floors of this exquisitely renovated structure (design by Tadao Ando) can be used for large exhibits or divided into several small or medium-sized ones. The current set of exhibits is a stunning example of the latter use of the building. Here are brief descriptions of each, followed by more detail.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The Business of Beauty at the Art Institute Displays William Morris’ Genius in Home Textiles and Design

“Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful, or believe to be beautiful.” English textile designer William Morris said in 1880. The statement represented his business mission in promoting true craft and persuading the masses that they should not settle for cheap, mass-produced junk. That quote still represents William Morris’ artistic vision, 140 years later, and now appears on everything from coffee mugs to wallpapers and t-shirts.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: The Duke Chronicles the True, Very British Story of Art Thievery as Civil Protest

Back in the 1990s, I had a soft spot for British films in which the townspeople all rallied around some cause and simply got things done though sheer will power and gumption. Probably the most successful of these titles was The Full Monty, but if you haven’t seen 1995’s The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill But Came Down a Mountain (starring Hugh Grant) or 1996’s Brassed Off (starring Ewan McGregor), you don’t know what you’re missing. I’m not sure if this quaint film movement even had a name, but every so often, I’ll see a movie that harkens back to those sweet-natured works, and I’ll get nostalgic. The latest film from the late Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Venus, Le Week-end) is The Duke, and it very much feels in the vein of these community-based productions, even if the figure at the center of the film is a well-meaning criminal. Michell died in September 2021 at the age of 65.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Preview: Ian Maksin to host Cello for Peace, a Concert Benefiting Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine this Saturday

Russian born, American cellist Ian Maksin will be joining Ukrainian pianist and vocalist Sofi Fraser and other friends in Cello for Peace, a concert to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. In addition to being a wonderful cellist, Maksin is a vocalist fluent in many languages and a gifted composer. Saturday’s concert will feature folk and popular songs in 10 different languages.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Third Coast Review

Review: Art That Empowers Social Change at DePaul Art Museum

The latest exhibition at the DePaul Art Museum, Remaking the Exceptional: Tea, Torture, and Reparations | Chicago to Guantánamo, explores the legal and moral implications of torture and incarceration. ​. Following the start of the “Global War on Terror” in 2002, the United States established an extralegal military prison...
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Wired by Kinetic Light Smashes Barriers and Demonstrates Equitable Artistic Access

Projections of light traced the movements of the dancers on the floor, shadows of them spinning and bouncing in their chairs were cast along the sidewalls of the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA) theater. Artistic director and performer Alice Sheppard and her fellow artists (dancers Jerron Herman and Laurel Lawson) are Kinetic Light, a company that performed the world premier of Wired May 5-7 to Chicago audiences ecstatic for the return of movement and stage shows (the Museum of Contemporary Art’s Edlis Neeson Theater has been closed for two full years). Kinetic Light’s work challenges ideas of movement and dance by presenting works through the lens of disability and breaking new ground for what is possible for movement artists, tipping into the realm of circus with aerial performances, and blending dance with powerful thematic explorations.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

EXPO Chicago 2022: Our Reflections on the Annual Art Fair at Navy Pier

The 2022 EXPO Chicago took place April 7-10 in Festival Hall at Navy Pier with 140 leading galleries from 25 countries and 65 cities from around the world. As in years past, the festival displayed an impressive and diverse representation of the contemporary art world. Some of the main themes we noticed were artworks that showed the artists’ process within the work when viewing. There was also a noticeable juxtaposition between many poetic, quiet-colored works with thunderous works of intense color. No matter the media used or the palettes in the works at EXPO Chicago, the commonality was immensely thought-provoking work from all over the world with messages that followed us days after the festival came to a close.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dialogs: Ambassador Maria Yovanovitch Explains Ukraine at Chicago Humanities Festival

The Chicago Humanities Festival has been offering in-person programs under the spring theme of “Public.” Two programs on May 7 at the UIC Dorin Center featured law professor Anita Hill talking about her new book Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence and sharing her first-hand knowledge of Supreme Court corruption. Later in the day, Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch chatted about her new book Lessons from the Edge: A Memoir, and discussed her direct knowledge of executive branch corruption.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Exhibit#Protest Art#Art World#Museum#Uima
Third Coast Review

Review: House Theatre Unearths the History of Haiti with The Tragedy of King Christophe

If we depended on the news media to learn the history of the island nation of Haiti, we would not know a lot of substance. Various dictators, earthquakes, and humanitarian crises have occurred, usually seen as happening far from American shores. The Tragedy of King Christophe by House Theatre takes us back to the beginning of the first Black republic, which may have set the standard for political instability that is still in effect today. Africans were enslaved and brought to Haiti to work the cane fields and supply wealth to its colonizer—France. Toussaint Louverture led a rebellion that wrested Haiti from France. Louverture died imprisoned in France. Henri Christophe and his compatriot Alexandre Pétion assassinated Jean Jacques Dessalines, Louverture’s second in command. That story, The Tragedy of King Christophe, was written by Aimé Césaire and directed by Lanise Antoine Shelley.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: A Taut Drama Unwinds Identity and Power in Rasheeda Speaking by Shattered Globe Theatre

Identity politics have become a big part of our everyday life. There is always a tussle over who can be called a real American. If you act a certain way, you get the privilege of a peek into the construct of power in America, which is not the same as a seat at the table. Shattered Globe Theatre’s Rasheeda Speaking presents a look at the underbelly of racism in the woke age, where people are gaslighted into believing that what they are seeing is not what they see. They are being fed alternative facts and different takes on truth. Chicago playwright Joel Drake Johnson peels back the layers of mendacity that gives people a sense of power—or the opposite—being the underclass no matter how much you may strive. AmBer D. Montgomery directs Rasheeda Speaking.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Dispatch: Chicago Latino Film Festival Offers Exceptional Films from Latin America through May 1

Since 1985, Chicago’s International Latino Cultural Center has presented the annual Chicago Latino Film Festival, featuring a diverse and entertaining selection of feature-length and short films from across Latin America. This year’s event, presented both in-person and virtually, began on April 21 and continues through the weekend. With time to catch a move or several, here are three that come highly recommended.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Third Coast Review

Review: Based on a True Story, Operation Mincemeat Offers Drama, History and a Glimpse into WWII-era Personal Lives

One of the things I love about historical dramas is that they have a tendency to be dry, which I realize runs counter to what I typically like about films in general. Give me angsty, raw, emotional torment any day. But with my history, the freer the films are of emotion, the better (unless emotion somehow plays a role in the history, of course). So when I heard there was a film being made about the most successful deception ever perpetrated by intelligence officers during a war, I was excited to be downright parched from dehydration.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Festivals & events

Developed By Utopian Designs | Copyright 2016-2022, Third Coast Review LLC & Respective Authors. All Rights Reserved. No Content May Be Reproduced Without Express Written Permission From Third Coast Review. Login.
ENTERTAINMENT
Third Coast Review

Review: Cedille Records Continues to Release Excellence, Including a Grammy Award Winner by Jennifer Koh

Chicago’s classical music label Cedille Records has continued to release compelling CDs highlighting our city’s deep musical talent, both performers and composers. Two recent Cedille releases include compositions inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic’s early days of lockdown and sadness. One of those two releases earned yet another Grammy Award for a Cedille artist.
CHICAGO, IL
Third Coast Review

Review: Set in the 1960s, Happening Is a Starkly Contemporary Story of Reproductive Rights

If everything in the news lately about reproductive rights (and the effort to restrict and remove them) has you feeling despondent and worried, perhaps a screening of Happening, the story of a young woman in 1960s France seeking an abortion, is not exactly the sort of fare you’re looking for at the moment. Then again, it could be exactly what we need in this moment, a stark and unvarnished (yet harrowingly beautiful) exploration of a woman’s journey to take control of her body and what happens with it.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Augusta Read Thomas’ New Release Captures the Breadth of Her Musical Palette with a Regular Dose of Sunshine

Chicago-based composer Augusta Read Thomas has issued a new release comprised of several recent compositions. Bell Illuminations has a wide variety of ensemble configurations and illustrates the breadth of her compositional reach. Tying it all together is Thomas’ overall sunny disposition. It’s very easy for composers to use atonal settings to scream at creation. Thomas’ music, mixing tonality and atonality, is hopeful and inspiring.
CHICAGO, IL
UPI News

On This Day: Mount St. Helens erupts, killing 57

In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down the Plessy vs. Ferguson decision that determined "separate but equal" racial policies are constitutional. In 1917, President Wilson signed the Selective Service Act of 1917 by which the United States raised an army for service in Europe during World War I. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Third Coast Review

Third Coast Review

Chicago, IL
328
Followers
2K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Third Coast Review is your source for Chicago arts, culture and news. From reviews and previews to recipes, events and breaking news, get it all at Third Coast Review

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy