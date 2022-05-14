ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Security Concerns Prompt Cancellation of Terra Dapp Expo

By David Thomas
beincrypto.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers of the Terra Dapp Expo have decided to cancel the upcoming convention that was meant to take place in June 2022 in Austin, Texas. LUNA fans (dubbed “LUNAtics”) earnestly hoping to present their Terra decentralized applications in Austin, Texas next month will have to wait as security concerns surfaced following...

beincrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

‘The Guilt Is Unbearable’: UST-Luna Investors Discuss the 99.99% Crypto Crash

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a widespread crash, causing investors serious financial pain with no clear way out. The most dramatic fall yet has been the collapse of the $30 billion Terra ecosystem: its token Luna, its algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST)—which is supposed to remain pegged 1:1 to the dollar—and associated lending protocol Anchor. The implosion has caused an unimaginable amount of pain for would-be investors and has exacerbated an ongoing sell-off across crypto markets more generally. UST is currently trading at $0.15, and Luna has fallen from over $100 in April to $0.0001 today, effectively “going to zero,” in crypto-speak. Luna’s most dramatic fall has happened in the last week, with the token falling 99.99 percent from its $80 price a week ago. The price of Anchor’s token also fell dramatically, from $2 to $0.09.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Terra (LUNA) Is Down 99%: Will Crypto Survive?

Terra was a blockchain designed to facilitate stablecoins, but its valuation collapsed after being unable to maintain its peg. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Dapp#Virtual Currency#Web3#Ust#Anchor Protocol#Bloomberg#Alameda Research#Galaxy#Lunatics Community
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Financial World

Walmart owners investing in the cryptocurrency market

According to Bloomberg, with a fortune estimated at $ 238 billion, the Walton family, which owns the Walmart retail chain, is the richest in the world. They are now diversifying their business to start trading cryptocurrencies. The Walton family finance company has increased its stake in the U.S. Municipal Bond...
RETAIL
The Independent

Elon Musk tweet saying Japan will ‘eventually cease to exist’ without higher birth rate sets off angry reactions

A tweet from Elon Musk about Japan’s declining birth rate has touched a nerve among social media users and triggered a flood of angry reactions not just directed at him, but also the government.“At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist,” Mr Musk had tweeted on Sunday.“This would a great loss for the world.”The Tesla chief made the comments while responding to a Kyodo News report about a record decline in the country’s population.Japan, whose population peaked in 2008, has observed a steady...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy