Behind the Meaning of “Wheel in the Sky,” by Journey

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
“Wheel in the Sky” appeared on Journey’s fourth record, Infinity—the first album to feature frontman Steve Perry on vocals. The anthemic track, along with the rest of the album, pushed the band into the limelight, acting as a predecessor to decades of high-pulsing rock classics.

Meaning Behind the Lyrics

According to Journey’s Time3 compilation, “Wheel in the Sky” began as a yearning poem written by bassist Ross Valory’s wife, Diane. Originally titled, “Wheels In My Mind,” Valory’s first iteration spoke about the isolation of missing her husband while he was away. The poem was then rewritten by former lead vocalist Robert Fleischman to reflect the grind of life on the road as a rock band.

The lyrics are philosophical to boot, speaking about a man desperate to get home, the fear of losing a significant other, and the ever-turning wheels of time.

Haven’t been home in a year or more

I hope she holds on a little longer

Sent a letter on a long summer day

Made of silver, not of clay

I’ve been runnin’ down this dusty road

While Fleischman carved out the lyrics, Perry eventually recorded the track after joining the group. In a 2014 interview with Louder, Perry recalls experiencing an intense tour schedule in 1978 – completing a 298 show run and “not coming home for almost a year.” That’s enough to make anyone sympathize with the lyrics I’ve been trying to make it home, I can’t take this very much longer.

While the verses take a more oblique viewpoint, the chorus paints a straightforward metaphor about the unstoppable nature of time.

Ooh, the wheel in the sky keeps on turnin’

I don’t know where I’ll be tomorrow

Wheel in the sky keeps on turnin’

Production

Guitarist Neal Schon’s acoustic melody for “Wheel in the Sky” was transformed into the arena-rock anthem we know it as today with the help of Roy Thomas Baker – a famed English producer whose other credits include the likes of the incomparable “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“What Roy gave us was the opportunity to try different textures and ideas,” Perry told the outlet. “But the foundational aspect of the songs and the arrangements were done. Roy really gave us a direction, and from there the band found itself.”

Legacy

The band released three modestly selling albums before Perry. Journey, Look Into The Future, and Next all had more of a prog-rock sound before Perry’s wailing vocals came into the mix. Perry brought with him concise songs that worked in a singles market, complete with catchy, unforgettable hooks. Not coincidentally, “Wheel in the Sky” became the first Journey song to chart in the Hot 100.

“I remember clearly “Wheel In The Sky” being the first single,” Perry recalled. “Neal [Schon] and I went to this pizza place, and I went over to the jukebox and saw a Wheel In the Sky vinyl 45 in the machine – an ecstatic feeling.

He continued: “I didn’t tell Neal, I just put two quarters in, pushed the button, and sat down, and the song started. Neal looked at me and started laughing. It was a monumental moment. Back then if you were started to show up in jukeboxes it was a sign that you might be finally starting to happen.”

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images

Vincent Venturella
3d ago

Journey was a jazz troupe who became an all star rock band that the likes few have ever seen, after the fact. Love this group and their songs !

40
courtneydale24
3d ago

My first ever concert Journey and Thin Lizzy at the Raincross Square in San Bernardino CA I don’t care what the meaning of the song is, I just loved them!!!

20
Mason Allen
3d ago

remember hearing it first time on radio, fresh sound , kinda a peek into the upcoming music of the 80s...

36
American Songwriter

Death Row Records Star Singer Jewell Dead at 53

One of the most important singers associated with the famed rap label Death Row Records has passed away. She was 53 years old. The cause of death has not yet been released. Jewell Caples, better known as just Jewell, died on Friday (May 6). She was called “The First Lady of Death Row Records.”
MUSIC
The Guardian

Naomi Judd obituary

In September 1985, a New York Times article bemoaned the decline of the established stars of country music and the cliched “Nashville Sound”, but help was already on the way. Why Not Me, the 1984 debut album by mother and daughter duo the Judds, had topped the US country chart, was racking up multimillion sales, and had delivered three No 1 country singles, Why Not Me, Girls’ Night Out and Love Is Alive.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel In The Sky#Infinity
Rolling Stone

Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
CELEBRITIES
