ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Corgan and Perry Farrell Remember Taylor Hawkins—“He Loved Making Music”— Talk Upcoming Tour

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5riU_0feEzxYe00

Two infamous bands, Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction, stopped by The Howard Stern Show this week to chat about a myriad of topics, from their upcoming joint tour to David Bowie and the late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Speaking about their upcoming tour, Corgan said, “We’re about to go on tour with one of the greatest bands ever on God’s green Earth. The Smashing Pumpkins are by nature a competitive lot and … [Jane’s Addiction will] kick our ass if we’re not careful. We will give our supreme effort each night.”

“As I’ve gotten older and wiser, my health has improved immensely just by being here and seeing all the crew and the musicians. Now I look at it like [it’s] my lifeline. … I feel like I’m eternal,” Farrell said. “As long as there are people who need joy in their life and I see their faces when I’m singing, I’m like ‘Wow, I’m giving these guys joy. I’m turning them on.’”

The conversation then turned to Hawkins.

“There are moments in time where you kind of have to stop,” Corgan said. “Our lives are pretty fast and that’s one of those times where you kind of have to stop and think about it for a couple of days because it affects so many people so deeply.”

Said Farrell, “You talk about a guy who brought people together to make music … [Taylor] was that guy. He brought musicians together, he loved music, he loved making music and writing songs … John Lennon was a songwriter … Billy Corgan’s a songwriter, and so was Taylor.

“We would just go on surf trips and he [would go], ‘You know what makes us different, Per? We surf,’” Farrell recalled. “He loved surfing so much. He wasn’t the greatest surfer, but he was very courageous, and the courage went into the music.”

Corgan and Farrell talked about their appreciation for Bowie, as well.

“The thing about David that I think is so special to people on the alternative music side is that he could’ve been Frank Sinatra, he could’ve been like one of those guys, but he chose to just be a weirdo like us,” Corgan said.

During the conversation, Farrell also remembered a time he lost his phone in a cab and the driver noticed Bowie’s number in there.

“The cab driver took it and went through it and saw David Bowie’s name, so he called him up,” Farrell said, continuing to explain that the cabbie evidently kept calling Bowie until he was properly annoyed. “I had to finally [tell David], ‘Listen, man, it wasn’t me. I’m really sorry this guy is bothering you.’”

Farrell soon found himself in more trouble with Bowie when—in an attempt to raise money for the environment—he accidentally shared Bowie’s email address with 300 strangers. “I didn’t know what a BCC copy was,” Farrell insisted. “So, again, all these people started hitting him up. He said, ‘Perry what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing. Sorry.’”

Farrell continued, “They had this show that [David] put together with [longtime producer] Tony Visconti, and he wanted me to do it, so I was thinking, ‘Oh man, I’m going to make up with David. This is great. I can’t wait!’” Then, “Two weeks before the show, he died,” he lamented.

The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction’s “Spirits on Fire Tour” begins Oct. 2 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas and concludes Nov. 19 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Marianne Faithfull: my stories of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page, Metallica and more

Marianne Faithfull, the former convent schoolgirl who was discovered by pop guru and former Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham and became Mick Jagger’s notorious other half and the Stones’ muse, has survived more than 50 years in a music career during which she has enjoyed chart success in the 60s, survived the lows of a debilitating addiction to heroin and made a miraculous comeback as a rock’n’roll torch singer and Riot Grrl icon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Howard Stern
Person
David Bowie
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
John Howard
Person
Tony Visconti
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
John Lennon
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Shares The Beatles Song He Wants To Play In His Funeral

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he wants one of The Beatles' famous songs to be played at his funeral. In an interview with NME a few years ago, the Black Sabbath lead confessed that he wanted "In My Life" played at his funeral. "I need a few more years to think...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda, 84, looks fabulous as she graces the cover of Glamour magazine - 60 YEARS after first appearing as she talks Katharine Hepburn's dislike of her and reaching her 'final act' in life

Jane Fonda looked nothing short of sensational as she graced the May cover of Glamour magazine - over sixty years since she first appeared. The screen icon, 84, first posed on the magazine's front cover in 1959 when she was a 21-year-old model, months before embarking on her movie career.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#Smashing Pumpkins#The Howard Stern Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology

Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy