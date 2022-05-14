ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Review: Belle and Sebastian—Perfect Pop For a Modern Mindset

By Lee Zimmerman
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago

Belle and Sebastian/A Bit of Previous/Matador

Four out of Five Stars

It’s an unpardonable oversight, but Belle and Sebastian are all too often negated or ignored as the fine pop band they are. After 25 years and ten albums, one would think their recognition, especially in the U.S., would be far greater than it is. Perhaps it’s their Scottish origins that have kept them confined to a European following. It could be the various personnel changes that occurred before they found some stability with their seminal line-up. Or perhaps it’s just the misconception that they’re a somewhat quirky combo that veers to the left of center.

That’s a shame, and if it keeps anyone from exploring their excellent new album, the somewhat tellingly titled A Bit of Previous, then it’s simply a shame. It is, after all, nothing less than another outstanding example of the precocious pop that’s become their stock in trade. Opening track “Young and Stupid,” as self-effacing as it may seem—and certainly is—is an instant ear-grabber, framed by its irresistible hooks and a melody that simply won’t let go. “Talk To Me Talk To Me” is as emphatic as the name implies, while the bubbly and bouncy “Reclaim the Night” is an ideal theme song for any Saturday night when the obvious goal is simply to let loose by being footloose and fancy-free. “Unnecessary Drama” brings to mind prime Brit-rock along the order of Oasis or Blur, while “Come On Home” glides along, courtesy of a supple swing and sway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FePh_0feEyTNb00

That said, the Glasgow-based band—now featuring its seminal line-up of Stuart Murdoch (vocals, guitar, keyboards), Stevie Jackson (guitar, vocals, piano), Sarah Martin (vocals, violin, guitar, flute, keyboards, recorder, percussion (1996–present), Chris Geddes (keyboards, piano, percussion (1996–present), and Richard Colburn (drums, percussion), along with “newcomer Bobby Kildea (guitar, bass) —are also adept at imbuing more than a hit of tenderness into their otherwise upbeat instincts. “If They’re Shooting at You,” “Deathbed of my Dreams,” “Do It for Your Country” and “Prophets On Hold” manifest as engaging and affecting ballads, sweetly suggestive and instantly engaging.

If A Bit of Previous may seem a bit precious in its exact arrangements, then so be it. The definition of radio-ready music has changed significantly over the decades, and given what we’re left with, that’s not necessarily such a good thing. Programmers take note: A Bit of Previous provides the perfect means of pumping up a playlist.

Photo by Hollie Fernando / Matador Records

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

How love, chaos, ego and drug abuse fuelled an Eric Clapton classic

Was Duane Allman the catalyst for Derek and the Dominos' Layla, or did his “out of tune” playing spoil it? And was the piano outro nicked from another song?. “I’m incredibly proud of that song. To have ownership of something that powerful is something I’ll never be able to get used to,” Eric Clapton said of Layla in 1988. “It still knocks me out when I play it.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Gear Review: Lag HyVibe Smart Acoustic Guitar

There have certainly been some interesting and innovative guitar advancements since the first Spanish guitar was developed, but none have embraced current cutting-edge technology as much as the HyVibe Acoustic system. The company is currently partnering with Lag Guitars to showcase the new built-in electronic system. The guitar we received...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Colburn
Person
Stevie Jackson
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones, ‘Live at the El Mocambo': Album Review

Back in 1977, between the ill-fated Black and Blue and the career-rejuvenating Some Girls, the Rolling Stones managed to keep secret, for a little while anyway, their intentions to play a pair of intimate shows at Toronto's famous El Mocambo club. With fans lined up to see local heroes April Wine, via tickets won through a radio contest, supporting act the Cockroaches looked quite familiar once they took the stage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish#European
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy