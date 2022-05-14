ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Vitello recaps Vols' game No. 2 win against Georgia

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (45-6, 22-4 SEC) defeated No. 22 Georgia (32-18, 13-13 SEC), 9-2, Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Friday’s contest was the second contest of a three-game series. The Vols defeated Georgia, 5-2, in game No. 1 on Thursday.

First pitch for the series finale is slated for 1 p.m. EDT (SEC Network+) Saturday.

Tennessee entered the series against Georgia as Southeastern Conference East division champions. Friday’s win clinched a share of the regular season SEC championship for the Vols.

Following the Vols’ game No. 2 win against Georgia, fifth-year Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.

