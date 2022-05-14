ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Five Lady Vols receive all-SEC softball honors

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
Five Tennessee softball players received all-Southeastern Conference honors when the conference announced its postseason awards Friday.

Ivy Davis, Erin Edmoundson, Kelcy Leach, Kiki Milloy and Zaida Puni were all named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Davis, the Lady Vols’ shortstop, was also selected to the SEC’s All-Defensive Team.

Tennessee (39-16) was eliminated from the SEC Tournament Friday, losing a 3-0 decision to seventh-seeded Missouri. The Lady Vols were seeded third played in Gainesville, Florida.

Puni, a transfer from Oklahoma, Edmoundson, a transfer from Texas Tech, Davis and Leach were selected to the all-conference team for the first time.

Milloy received all-SEC honors for the second consecutive season.

Tennessee had six all-conference selections in 2012.

