ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Wayne Pinnock, Jordan West win SEC track championships

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCntH_0feEpIax00

Two Tennessee athletes won conference titles Friday at the Southeastern Conference outdoor track and field championships in Oxford, Mississippi.

Freshman Wayne Pinnock won a title in the men’s long jump. Senior Jordan West claimed a championship in men’s shot put.

Day No. 2 of the meet was delayed more than five hours due to inclement weather.

Pinnock, who won the indoor long jump national championship in March, claimed a conference outdoor title with a leap of 8.05 meters (26 feet, 5.00 inches).

The Volunteers swept the top two spots in the long jump as Carey McLeod finished second with a mark of 7.91 meters (25-11.5).

West claimed a shot put title with an effort of 20.28 meters (66-6.50).

Alex Crigger won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as he finished the race with a season-best time of 8:52.31.

Yariel Soto earned a bronze medal in the decathlon as he scored 7,600 points.

The Lady Vols medaled in the women’s shot put as Latavia Maines earned a bronze with a season-best mark of 17.86 meters (58-7.25).

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

NCAA baseball projections: Ole Miss and Vanderbilt surge. LSU and Southern Miss sink.

While LSU baseball took a significant hit over the weekend, both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are surging in this week’s projections for the NCAA tournament's 64-team field. The Rebels entered last week in danger of being left out of the postseason altogether, but they beat Southern Miss in Hattiesburg and then swept LSU in Baton Rouge to dramatically improve their chances of receiving an at-large bid.
BATON ROUGE, LA
desotocountynews.com

Jaguars throttle Oxford for North Half title

The three-time MHSAA 6A state champion DeSoto Central Jaguars baseball team will be looking to add a fourth banner and championship trophy after breezing through the Oxford Chargers for two straight victories in the North Half championship finals. Following a 6-3 victory in Oxford Saturday, the Jaguars, powered by the...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
State
Tennessee State
wtva.com

Ole Miss-Arkansas State baseball game canceled

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Ole Miss baseball will not travel to Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Tuesday, May 17 to play Arkansas State. The game has been canceled “due to travel and scheduling circumstances and will not be rescheduled," according to Ole Miss. The Rebels are currently riding a seven-game winning...
JONESBORO, AR
wcbi.com

Eight Lowndes County bulls perform in 2022 PBR World Finals

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A local stock contractor is grabbing the bull by its horns. Eight of them actually. Blake Sharp is a Lowndes County cattle owner and has a handful of bulls performing in the 2022 Professional Bull Riders World Finals. Sharp’s love for his bulls is evident. We...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
styleblueprint.com

5 Waterfall Hikes Near Memphis

There’s an old saying that the Mississippi Delta starts in the lobby of the Peabody hotel. While we certainly can’t vouch for its accuracy, the charming quotation does highlight one fact about Memphis: Just like the rest of the Delta, the landscape is relatively flat. Memphians can enjoy some amazing nearby hikes through the breathtaking landscape, but what if you have your heart set on a trek that ends with a sparkling, refreshing waterfall? Surprisingly, you don’t have to go too far to enjoy a good ramble to a beautiful cascade! We’ve rounded up five outstanding waterfall hikes within approximately three hours of the Bluff City, plus a few more if you’re up for a longer drive or a weekend getaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Shot Put#Decathlon#Volunteers#Sec
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery player buys $50K Powerball ticket

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi Lottery player purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 from the Monday, May 16 drawing. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2. The […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores May 10-16

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Toro Loco Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Memphis in May announces winners of BBQ Fest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grand champions of the 2022 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest have been announced as the festival comes to a close. The four-day festival featured top pit masters and those who love some good barbecue. Memphis in May says more than 200 teams from four countries and 24 states […]
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Welcomes Music Fest for Final May Weekend

For families interested in some summertime fun, check out the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest in Oxford, May 26-29. From blues and boogie to ragtime and jazz, it’s a music lover’s four-day dream. “If you come, it’s contagious,” Ian Hominick, event organizer and professor of music at...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Gustnado captured near Tutwiler, Mississippi

TUTWEILER, Miss. (WTVA) - Corey Gee from Tutwiler shot this video of a gustnado. He shot it around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13. According to WTVA Chief Meteorologist Matt Laubhan, a gustnado forms on the leading edge of thunderstorm outflow, the rain-cooled air that spills out of a storm.
TUTWILER, MS
wtva.com

More info released about Tupelo wreck near Crosstown

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Traffic was delayed Monday morning near Crosstown in Tupelo after a vehicle overturned in the middle of the road. The wreck happened before 11:00. Tupelo Police Capt. Chuck McDougald said traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes. He said at least one juvenile was taken to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Silver Alert issued for Amory man, Charles Thomas Bailey

AMORY, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Thomas Bailey of Amory, Monroe County, MS. He is described as a black male five feet seven inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last...
AMORY, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy