Wayne Pinnock, Jordan West win SEC track championships

Two Tennessee athletes won conference titles Friday at the Southeastern Conference outdoor track and field championships in Oxford, Mississippi.

Freshman Wayne Pinnock won a title in the men’s long jump. Senior Jordan West claimed a championship in men’s shot put.

Day No. 2 of the meet was delayed more than five hours due to inclement weather.

Pinnock, who won the indoor long jump national championship in March, claimed a conference outdoor title with a leap of 8.05 meters (26 feet, 5.00 inches).

The Volunteers swept the top two spots in the long jump as Carey McLeod finished second with a mark of 7.91 meters (25-11.5).

West claimed a shot put title with an effort of 20.28 meters (66-6.50).

Alex Crigger won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase as he finished the race with a season-best time of 8:52.31.

Yariel Soto earned a bronze medal in the decathlon as he scored 7,600 points.

The Lady Vols medaled in the women’s shot put as Latavia Maines earned a bronze with a season-best mark of 17.86 meters (58-7.25).