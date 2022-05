The cryptocurrency market has crashed this week, with Bitcoin hovering between $US28,000 and $US30,000 in the last two days—less than half the value of the all-time peak it hit in November—and Ethereum just over $US2,000, which is likewise less than half the value of its November peak. A significant portion of the blame is being assigned to a cryptocurrency called TerraUSD.

