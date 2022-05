Tune in May 23 at 7pm PST to The Skate Show to find out how YOU could win a free trip to BATB 12 Finals Night!. Beginning next week, we’ll be picking one lucky winner LIVE on ‘The Skate Show’ who will win a Golden Ticket board for a free trip to The Berrics for BATB 12 Finals Night on Go Skateboarding Day. Tune into the live chat during The Skate Show this Monday at 7pm PST to answer trivia and participate in the chance to win a trip to BATB 12 Finals night this June 21st!!! *You MUST participate in the live chat for your chance to win a trip to finals.* We’ll be asking questions throughout our live show and we’ll pick one winner who answers all questions to be flown out to Finals Night as well as 1-2 local winners who will be given VIP access to the BATB 12 Finals! Tune into The Skate Show TONIGHT at 7pm PST with our special guest Torey Pudwill and Steve Berra for your chance to win only on the Caffeine app: caf.tv/theberrics.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO