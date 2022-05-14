ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former Seahawks, Ravens free safety Earl Thomas arrested in Texas

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTW5I_0feEOXGb00

Former Seahawks and Ravens free safety Earl Thomas was arrested on Friday in his home state of Texas.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has the details.

“Thomas is charged with a third-degree felony for violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months. Via court records, Thomas was arrested in Orange County, Texas on Friday, May 13… The warrant was issued days after Thomas launched a public effort to get back in the league.”

Thomas recently told Adam Schefter at ESPN that he’s ready to return to the NFL. At one time he was the top free safety in the league but he hasn’t played since the 2019 season and was cut by the Ravens for punching a teammate. Thomas has played in 140 games, making the Pro Bowl seven times and earning three first-team All-Pro nominations.

The warrant was related to threatening text messages Thomas allegedly sent to his ex-wife.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Earl Thomas arrested for being spotted at restaurant

Earl Thomas had a warrant issued for his arrest recently, and the former All-Pro safety was taken into custody on Friday night. Thomas was arrested in Orange, Texas, after someone spotted him out at a restaurant and called the police. A person saw the 33-year-old at Spanky’s Bar and Grill at around 8:35 p.m., according to Kierra Sam of 12 News.
ORANGE, TX
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Orange County, TX
Orange County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Spun

Body Remains Identified As Missing Girlfriend Of Ex-NFL Player

Body remains first found in late 2021 have been identified as the missing girlfriend of a former NFL player, according to multiple reports. Taylor Pomaski, the girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware, had been missing since April of 2021. She was last seen at a house party in Texas on April 25. Her disappearance was described as suspicious by authorities.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Police Report For Jerry Jones' Accident Is Out

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a car accident recently and we finally know what exactly happened. Per a police report from NBCDFW, the car that Jones hit was making an improper left turn while trying to deliver a Door Dash order. "The investigator's narrative included in the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Adam Schefter
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#After Thomas#Pro Football Talk#Espn
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former OU football player murdered in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A former University of Oklahoma football player was found dead in Dallas on Thursday. Dallas police said 25-year-old Du’Vonta Lampkin’s body was found around 10:10 p.m. on South Ervay Street. They said it was the result of a homicide. Dallas police is asking anyone...
DALLAS, TX
Syracuse.com

Remains identified as missing Texas woman; former NFL player reportedly a suspect

Katie Dowd, SFGate, San Francisco (TNS) Remains found in Texas have been identified as missing 29-year-old Taylor Christine Pomaski, officials announced Saturday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said her body was found in a ditch in the northern part of the county in early December. The identification was confirmed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. No further information about Pomaski was released.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FOX Carolina

Brother of Clemson head football coach arrested

FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the latest details on major changes coming to downtown Simpsonville. Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting things going on in the area including Artisphere, Laurens Jail and Bail, Reedy River Duck Derby, and the Greenville Drive's Mother's Day picnic. On the Town: 5/5 @ 8am.
CLEMSON, SC
Upworthy

When a woman was assaulted by his teammate, a college football star refused to stay silent

Most parents hope they raise kind humans. Those that will show up for a friend in need without looking for a pat on the back for doing so. This story about a college student who was sexually assaulted in the '70s by a popular and beloved college football player shows exactly what it means to be the kind of person who shows up for someone in need. Betsy Sailor was a student at Penn State University in the late '70s when she accused a football player of assaulting her at knifepoint. Nevertheless, the football season continued and the players closed ranks around the star player leaving Sailor isolated and fearful. That is until Irv Pankey knocked on her door.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy