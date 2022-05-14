ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo winter can’t arrive soon enough for ‘Punt God’

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Punter Matt Araiza arrived in Buffalo for the start of Bills rookie camp practices disappointed in...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Lynx seeking answers after another 0-4 start to season

Minnesota is off to 0-4 start for the second straight season and sits at the bottom of The Associated Press WNBA power poll this week entering Tuesday night’s games. The Lynx found a way to turn things around last season and finished with the third-best record in the league. Las Vegas leads the power poll with Washington right behind the Aces.
NBA
KEYT

Magic Moment: Orlando wins lottery, lands No. 1 pick

CHICAGO (AP) — The Orlando Magic won the NBA draft lottery and landed the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they got Dwight Howard nearly two decades ago. Orlando finished with the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 22-60 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in 10 years. But they got a huge win in the lottery, with the top pick for the first time since taking Howard in 2004. Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Purdue’s Jaden Ivey and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are widely considered the most likely candidates to be taken first. The draft is June 23 in New York. Oklahoma City got the second pick, followed by Houston and Sacramento.
ORLANDO, FL
KEYT

Lynx win first game of season after 0-4 start

After second straight 0-4 start, Minnesota finally gets win, edging Los Angeles in final seconds. The Lynx found a way to turn things around last season and finished with the third-best record in the league. Las Vegas leads the AP WNBA power poll with Washington right behind the Aces. The Lynx are at the bottom of poll.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy