San Jose, CA

Police Arrest 2 More in Apparent Exorcism Death of Young Child Inside a San Jose Church

By Michael Bott
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Jose police have arrested two more family members of a young girl killed during an apparent exorcism inside a small San Jose church. The child’s grandfather, Rene Trigueros Hernandez, as well as her uncle, Rene Aaron-Hernandez Santos, were booked into Santa Clara County Jail Thursday on suspicion of felony child...

