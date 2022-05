Jarace Walker was one of the more dynamic high school players in the country. Now, he's bringing his skills to the University of Houston. Jarace Walker arrives on the University of Houston’s campus as the first five star recruit of the Kelvin Sampson era, a McDonald’s All-American and an athletic wonder. But those aren’t the reasons that UH lead assistant Kellen Sampson considers the high-level prospect a perfect fit for a program that hasn’t dabbled in one and dones.

