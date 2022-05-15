ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County.

It happened just before 5:30 on Saturday morning at Clovis and Central Avenues.

Officers say a 22-year-old woman driving a Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Clovis Avenue, when her car collided head-on with a Toyota RAV 4, just south of Central.

Both vehicles overturned.

One of the cars caught fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was taken to CRMC.

Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

yourcentralvalley.com

Police investigating hit-and-run crash involving parked trailer in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Clovis Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run collision involving a parked trailer. Around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to calls about a hit-and-run crash. The caller said that the driver of a car had hit their parked trailer on the curb, causing the trailer...
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: 2 arrested after causing fire with fireworks

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two juveniles were arrested after starting a grass fire with illegal fireworks, according to the Visalia Police Department. On Tuesday, around 3:24 p.m., officers and the fire department responded to a grass fire in the area of Woodland Street and Houston Avenue. When officers arrived,...
L.A. Weekly

Robert Meza Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 99 [Madera County, CA]

Elderly Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Motorcycle Accident on Avenue 9. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:35 a.m., in the area of Avenue 9 and Highway 99. Investigators said Meza approached the southbound lane of the highway-off ramp when a vehicle turned directly into his...
thesungazette.com

CHP Collision Reports: Visalia man suffers major injuries in head-on collision

According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) collision report, at approximately 5:30 a.m., on Saturday, May 14, officers with the Fresno area CHP office responded to a call of a two-vehicle head-on traffic collision on Clovis Avenue south of Central Avenue. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 22-year-old female, from Clovis, was driving a Nissan Altima traveling the wrong-way on Clovis Avenue– southbound in the northbound number one lane at an unknown speed.
