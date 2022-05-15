1 killed, 1 badly injured in fiery Fresno County crash
California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers are investigating a deadly crash in Fresno County. It happened just before 5:30 on Saturday morning at Clovis and Central Avenues. Officers say a 22-year-old woman driving a Nissan Altima was heading southbound on Clovis Avenue, when her car collided head-on with a Toyota RAV 4, just south of Central. Both vehicles overturned. One of the cars caught fire. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe she wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Toyota, a 32-year-old man, suffered major injuries and was taken to CRMC. Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
