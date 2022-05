Did you know that May is Stroke Awareness Month? Neither did I, but it's good to know about it because a stroke is one of the most debilitating conditions someone can go through. However, there's been massive technological advances that work to prevent or care for people who have had strokes. The Rehabilitation Hospital of Montana (RHOM) has acquired some of this new technology and will be showing it off next week in an open demonstration.

MONTANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO