Ronald Lee Gusman, age 78, of Sidney, passed away on May 13, 2022, in his home with his loving family surrounding him. Cremation has taken place. The Wake will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney, NE, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M., Father C.P. Varghese officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, NE. Services will be recorded and available on our website for viewing. Memorials can be made in Ron's name to Pheasant's Forever Youth Mentor Hunt or Sidney Shooting Park.

SIDNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO