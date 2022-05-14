ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional tractor association chapter donates $2,000 to Northeast Community College agriculture club

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. – Members of the regional chapter of the Hart-Parr/Oliver Collectors Association have presented a $2,000 check to a Northeast Community College agriculture club. The donation to the Diversified Ag Club comes...

News Channel Nebraska

Two NPS students set to compete in SkillsUSA Competition

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Public Schools announced via press release that two students will be competing at the National SkillsUSA Competition this year. John Mann and Tyna Schmidt will participate in the event titled “Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue Challenge.”. The competition has a two-member team build a robot...
News Channel Nebraska

Camp Willow to hold special annual event this weekend

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A non-profit in northeast Nebraska is holding a special event this weekend. Camp Willow will be holding its annual camp this weekend from Saturday to Monday. The family-friendly event is for children with mental, physical, or developmental disabilities. Participants will get to experience equine and music therapy...
THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
City Council Grants Exception, Allows Pig In Residential Area

Lincoln, NE (May 16, 2022) You’re not supposed to keep pigs in the city limits, but the City Council granted an exception today. Diana Baddorf, who lives in the 32-hundred block of East Summit Blvd, asked the council to allow her to keep her mini pig Lucy. Baddorf served three overseas tours while in the military, one in Kosovo and two in Iraq, but developed PTSD. She told the council Lucy helps her cope with the symptoms.
News Channel Nebraska

Highway corridor overlay tabled for next meeting

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk City Council has tabled a decision on installing a new highway corridor overlay. The overlay, which would require new businesses along Highways 275 and 81 to meet certain landscaping and aesthetic requirements, is a proposal that has strong support from the city council. However, it did...
WOWT

Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from the local Humane Society. The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) says an unknown woman took a brown tabby domestic cat from a kennel at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The woman allegedly left the NHS campus with the...
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk protestors share concerns about potential falling of Roe v. Wade

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A protest expressed pro-choice opinions in Norfolk on Sunday. "Pro-life is what they call themselves, but I don't think they realize just how not pro-life being pro-life is," said Kara Naumann, co-organizer of a protest for abortion rights. The gathering started from an event post on Facebook:...
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln's Haymarket Farmers Market off and running

LINCOLN, Neb. -- If It’s spring, it’s farmers market season, and Lincoln’s longstanding Haymarket Farmers Market is under way with jam packed stalls and throngs of people. Lines at the food booths were particularly long Saturday morning, as attendees searched for a cool drink and a food...
Nebraska Examiner

Golfing legend joins UNMC officials in declaring ‘war’ on pancreatic cancer

OMAHA — Golf legend Gary Player joined officials of the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday in “declaring war” on pancreatic cancer. UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said that many diseases have been attacked and conquered but that pancreatic cancer has eluded effective ways to detect it early and treat it effectively. The idea that […] The post Golfing legend joins UNMC officials in declaring ‘war’ on pancreatic cancer appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
nebraskanewsservice.net

Bender to retire after 32 years

After almost completely switching his career path in college, John Bender, associate dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and Mass Communications, will walk out of Andersen Hall for the final time in August 2022. “I’m not a native of Nebraska,” Bender said. “I hadn’t spent much time...
iheart.com

Omaha/Council Bluffs Area In Line For Severe Weather

The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are expected to develop over northeast Nebraska this evening and move southeast across the area. Large hail up to 2", winds up to 60-75 mph, heavy rainfall, and an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Omaha...
Nebraska Examiner

Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID

LINCOLN — For months on end, I have been among the lucky ones. Never got COVID.  I followed the advice of the health experts and the governor and kept my distance, sang “Happy Birthday” twice while washing my hands, limited my travel and wore a mask when out to shop or reporting at the Capitol.  […] The post Still among the lucky ones, even after catching COVID appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
valleyne.org

City of Valley - Asset Liquidation

The City of Valley Nebraska is liquidating a 1998 New Holland 6640 Tractor with Alamo Boom Mower attachment. The asset is being liquidated via Purple Wave Auctions. All details regarding the tractor/mower can be found at www.Purplewave.com and the Item #DN7386. The no reserve government auction will end on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Follow this link directly to the listing and more details.
VALLEY, NE

