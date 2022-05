Folsom High’s and Vista del Lago’s softball teams opened the first round of playoffs Tuesday with dominating victories on their way to second-round home games on Thursday. The Bulldogs (19-5-1) romped over the runner-up in the San Joaquin Athletic Association, Chavez, located in Stockton. It took them an inning to warm up the bats. In the second, Folsom sent 17 batters to the plate and 12 scored, as Folsom took a 12-0 lead. The Bulldogs had nine hits in the inning, three batters walked, one was hit by a pitch and two reached by error.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO