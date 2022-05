This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Following the controversy surrounding the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida, Disney’s 2022 pride collection is now available at Walt Disney World. This year’s collection is the first to be branded the Disney Pride Collection, instead of the Rainbow Disney Collection. The collection includes “Star Wars” and Marvel designs, and was designed by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO