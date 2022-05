Sean Hannity highlights how the Democrats are politicizing a shooting yet again and blaming Republicans for the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on “Hannity.”. SEAN HANNITY: A deranged racist monster opened fire at a supermarket murdering ten innocent Americans. Tonight, we all do pray for all of the victims and their families and the entire city of Buffalo, everyone impacted by this despicable act of violence. Sadly, yet unfortunately, predictably, many on the left almost immediately started exploiting their pain, their suffering for political gain. In fact, after the shooting, it took Democrats just 3 hours to start blaming Republicans and conservatives and talk show hosts and Fox News. Of course, it’s the same terrible smear tactic that liberals have been using for years.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO