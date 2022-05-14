ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Seth Meyers Joked About His Daughter's Birth After His Son Was Born In His Building's Lobby: "To Our Credit, We Made It Right Out Of The Elevator Doors"

By Natasha Jokic
 4 days ago

Seth Meyers apparently loves a dramatic birth story.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Grassroot Soccer (GRS)

After all, his first son with wife Alexi Ashe, Ashe (6), was almost born in an Uber and arrived 20 minutes after the couple got to the hospital. His second son, Axel (4), was born in his building's lobby before they could even take the Uber he ordered (Uber did end up refunding Seth for the cancelled trip, in case you were wondering).

Well, Seth is now also father to 8-month-old Adelaide — and appeared on Ellen to discuss the slightly less chaotic birth.

Ellen began by referencing his son being born in an "elevator," to which he clarified, "One in the lobby. To our credit, we made it right out of the elevator doors."

"[Adelaide] was a planned home birth because the doorman said, ‘We would prefer if you even didn’t try. We are still working through the trauma of your 4-year-old and if you could just keep the whole thing in your apartment that would be great,’" he joked.

"She was born in the bathtub — and I haven't taken a [bath] since."

Seth also joked about how it was "too late" to question their decision for a home birth when it got down to it, saying, “When your wife is in the tub and the baby is coming — you can’t be like, ‘We got to get to a hospital. What were we thinking?’”

Thankfully, all is going well with the baby. “She’s very chill, it’s very nice. She’s a very big laugher. She’s everything you could want," he added.

Well isn't that nice!

