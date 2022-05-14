Seth Meyers Joked About His Daughter's Birth After His Son Was Born In His Building's Lobby: "To Our Credit, We Made It Right Out Of The Elevator Doors"

Related
Husband Gets Call From Guy He Asked His Wife to Stop Talking To — On Her Phone
There are fewer things that'll make your heart drop faster than the thought that your significant other is cheating on you. And infidelity looks different in different situations. Of course, there's physical cheating, someone going out of their way to spend time with another individual, sacrificing time with you and/or your family.
Seth Meyers responds after Jimmy Kimmel called him out for not sending out well-wishes after his COVID diagnosis
“I heard from a lot of my colleagues. I heard from Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, James Corden all checked in. Stephen Colbert sent soup to my house. Seth Meyers, not a peep,” Kimmel said in his monologue Monday night. Meyers tweeted in response: "Colbert said he was sending the soup from both of us..."
ETOnline.com
Valerie Bertinelli Responds to Fan Who Says She Looks 'Distressed and Sad' Amid Divorce From Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli is looking forward to better days. On Monday, ET confirmed that the 62-year-old actress filed for divorce from husband Tom Vitale after 11 years of marriage. That same day on TikTok, Bertinelli responded to a fan who commented in part, "I'm worried about you...you seem so distressed and...
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
A 4-year-old Prince William told his nanny he would punish her when he becomes king, a new royal book says
According to Tina Brown's new book, "The Palace Papers," Prince William was aware of his status as future king from a young age.
People
Amy Schumer Says Husband Chris Fischer's Autism Diagnosis Was Like Him 'Getting a Superpower'
Amy Schumer is impressed with how her husband Chris Fischer handles his autism spectrum disorder since getting diagnosed as an adult. During Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Life and Beth star, 40, called her husband the "best partner ever" and said she thinks his diagnosis was like "getting a superpower."
I have a reusable pee cloth that I use when I go out, trolls say it’s disgusting but it’s my favourite bit of kit
THERE'S nothing worse as a woman than being caught short when on a long walk outdoors. But one walker has shared her "favourite piece of hiking gear" that makes things a bit easier - and it's a reusable pee cloth. Aaren Prody took to TikTok to tell viewers about the...
A Boston doctor says it's 'long past time' for Oprah to acknowledge how she helped make Dr. Oz who he is, and 'make some attempt to stop the damage he's causing'
"His celebrity, and thus his candidacy, stems directly from her own fame and her promotion of him," Dr. Daniel Summers said.
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Coi Leray Issues Warning to Benzino: 'You Want Me to Post These Screenshots of What You Said to Me?'
Coi Leray issued a subtle warning to her father, Benzino, after he was accused of mocking her album sales. The pair have had a tense relationship but Benzino seems determined to prove otherwise.
People Are So Mad At Drew Barrymore For Saying This About Johnny Depp And Amber Heard On Her Show—Plus, Her Full Apology
Drew Barrymore, 47, is coming under fire after dubbing Johnny Depp‘s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent Drew Barrymore Show episode. The Never Been Kissed actress uploaded a video in which she speaks directly to fans earlier this week and apologizes for her choice of words.
I was left mortified when my sister revealed her baby’s very unique name – it’s such a mouthful
A WOMAN has told how she was left "mortified" by her sister's choice of baby name. The anonymous woman, who is 17 and from the US, explained how her 28-year-old sister had never been close to the family since moving to LA to become an influencer. Taking to Reddit, she...
Her Parents Aren't Letting Her Go To Prom As Punishment, So Her Boyfriend's Mom Wants Him To Go With Another Girl
A 17-year-old girl has been sneakily dating her 18-year-old boyfriend behind the backs of her mom and dad. Her parents are super strict, so she always had to keep her relationship with her boyfriend a secret from them for that reason.
Sharon Osbourne Goes Off on ‘The View,’ Blasts Double Standard Regarding Whoopi Goldberg
Just a little over two months after Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from “The View” for insensitive remarks about the Holocaust, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne is weighing in on the situation. Osbourne also takes aim at the double standards she believes are in the TV industry.
After Her Mom Lost Her Job, She Secretly Went To Her Aunts To Ask If They Could Pay For Her Prom Dress
An 18-year-old girl is going to be graduating from high school this month, and her prom is happening in 16 days. A couple of weeks ago, her mom ended up losing her job after getting injured, and she's back to being the stay-at-home mom that she has always been.
Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’
Click here to read the full article. Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game. In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in...
Kate Moss Cried For ‘Years’ After Her Split From Johnny Depp—Here’s the Real Reason They Broke Up
Click here to read the full article. Back in the ’90s, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples—and they knew it. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other in public, and everywhere they went, their passion for each other was palpable. It begs the question: why did Johnny Depp and Kate Moss break up? The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British supermodel started dating in 1994 after meeting each other at Cafe Tabac in New York City. Johnny—who had recently gotten out of a relationship with actress Winona Ryder—was 31 when he met Kate,...
I fell in love with my husband’s best friend months after he died – I would’ve judged other widows but I get it now
A WOMAN has shared how the most unexpected thing happened during the incredibly tough time following the death of her husband - she fell in love with his best friend. After her husband died from a tragic car accident in 2020, Rochelle Pitts was left to care for her three young children, with a fourth on the way.
She Yelled At Her Boyfriend Because He Made Her Leave Her Best Friend's Wedding
A woman and her boyfriend are in their late 20s and have been together for two years. The woman speaks pretty highly of her boyfriend. "He's [got] a good heart and is normally rational," she explained. "But his one issue is that he expects to accompany me to every occasion, no matter how big or small." She says that he had even begged her to go to her ex-boyfriend's funeral with her. We don't get the vibes that he was begging to go so that he could comfort her. One of her best friends recently got married, and her boyfriend was unable to attend because she was not able to bring a plus-one with her. Her boyfriend had a "hissy fit" when he found out, accusing her best friend of not respecting their relationship...
