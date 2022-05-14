ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

‘Where's Havertz?' - Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool in FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley.

The Blues are looking for their third trophy of the season, whilst Jurgen Klopp's men are hoping to keep their quadruple hopes alive.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Tuchel makes just a single change to his starting XI which beat Leeds United, with Thiago Silva replacing Andreas Christensen.

Mateo Kovacic has been deemed fit to start and partners Jorginho in the centre of the park.

Kai Havertz surprisingly drops out of the squad, with Romelu Lukaku named in attack alongside Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

