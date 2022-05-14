ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Liverpool | FA Cup Final

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon as they look to lift their first domestic trophy under Thomas Tuchel.

The sides last met in the Carabao Cup final, with Liverpool coming out victorious in an epic clash, winning on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp's men are looking to keep their quadruple hopes alive, which Tuchel's Chelsea are seeking their third trophy of the season.

Here is the all important team news ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Liverpool: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Lukaku, Pulisic

Bench: Kepa, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Barkley, Zoyech, Azpilicueta, Sarr

Liverpool XI to face Chelsea: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Salah, Mane

Bench: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Jota, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

