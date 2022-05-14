Doctor Who: Peter Capaldi Welcomes Ncuti Gatwa as Fourteenth Doctor

Yasmin Finney, who starred in Netflix's hit queer romance series Heartstopper, will join Ncuti Gatwa, David Tennant, and Catherine Tate in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who. Finney will play Rose, a name that should be familiar to fans of Russell T. Davies' original tenure as Doctor Who's showrunner. Davies returns for the anniversary season. "If anyone would have told 8 year old Yasmin that one day she'd be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them," Finney says in a press release. "This show has a place in so many people's hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell, has not only made my year, it's made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get Ready."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO