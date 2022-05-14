ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Podcast: Bears draft reactions and a Nick Foles farewell

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vm0K2_0feCvSxp00

The Chicago Bears have welcomed 11 new rookies with their 2022 NFL draft class, including top selections cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker.

While we didn’t know much about general manager Ryan Poles’ tendencies, we learned a little about his approach in the NFL draft — to stockpile draft picks and attack areas of weakness.

In this case, that included the secondary and the offensive line. Chicago used their top two draft selections to address holes at cornerback and safety, as well as drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3.

But it all comes back to quarterback Justin Fields. Many criticized the Bears for failing to address offense until the third round when they selected wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. And with questions remaining on the offensive line and in the receiving corps, it’s fair to wonder if Fields is being put in a position to succeed in Year 2.

Following the 2022 NFL draft, host Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary) and myself (@AlyssaBarbieri) are breaking down Chicago’s top selections, discussing the Bears’ offensive approach and bidding farewell to the man, the myth, the legend, Nick Foles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Message For Gronk: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady wished Rob Gronkowski a happy birthday this weekend, doing a little bit of recruiting in the process. The legendary NFL quarterback took to social media to wish his longtime tight end a happy birthday. In the process, Brady asked Gronk if he is bored... "Getting bored yet?" Brady...
NFL
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Look: Giannis' Girlfriend Has 4-Word Message During Playoffs

Game 7 is underway in Boston. The No. 2 seed Celtics and No. 3 seed Bucks have been neck and neck throughout their second round Eastern Conference playoff series. Giannis' girlfriend, Mariah, posted a four-word message during the playoffs earlier this week. "We got you, always," she wrote. Giannis and...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Is Enjoying Vacation

With summer approaching, the 2022 NFL regular season will be here before we know it. Until then, players and their significant others are making sure to enjoy as much time off as possible. Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appears to be enjoying her vacation in Spain. "sangria and siestas," she...
NFL
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Baker Mayfield Makes Decision On Deshaun Watson Trip

Deshaun Watson is reportedly taking his Browns teammates on a trip to the Bahamas for an offseason workout and some bonding. The Browns' new quarterback is reportedly inviting his teammates on the offensive side of the ball for the trip. However, Baker Mayfield will reportedly not be coming along. Cleveland.com's...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
The Spun

Arch Manning Had Telling Admission This Week: Fans React

If Arch Manning's college choice comes down to his favorite campus, it'll be an easy decision. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, is likely still months away from making his commitment. Manning wants to take a couple of official visits and see some more schools before making his commitment official.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Drew Brees' Reaction To Saints Signings Going Viral

Drew Brees is either seriously considering an NFL comeback or having fun teasing New Orleans Saints fans. Either way, we're enjoying it. Sunday night, Brees responded to a report from the New York Post, which claimed that the former quarterback was not returning to work at NBC. "Despite speculation from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher Died On Saturday At 57

A longtime Major League Baseball pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 57. David West, a longtime MLB relief pitcher, passed away following a battle with brain cancer. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, West is the sixth former Phillies player to die of brain cancer over the last 20 years.
MLB
The Spun

3 NFL Teams Drew Brees Could Play For This Season

Is Drew Brees seriously considering a return to the National Football League?. The retired NFL quarterback admitted on social media on Sunday night that he's considering a wide range of options heading into the summer. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy