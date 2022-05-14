ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

Painful Irritants – Tehama County Politics Or Just Shingles?

By Liz Merry
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you gotten your shingles vaccine yet? You know about shingles, the painful rash caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. Once you have chicken pox, the virus remains inactive in your body. Then for reasons not entirely understood, it reappears – usually in older folks like us. But...

anewscafe.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have knocked down a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE says the fire was in a dry grass field south of 3rd Avenue and east of Highway 99 East. At one point, the fire threatened nearby homes...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

We Would Like to Point Out, in the Gentlest Possible Fashion, That This Times-Standard Story is Incorrect

We at the Lost Coast Outpost love and esteem our crosstown colleagues at the Eureka Times-Standard. Let the ad salespeople at our respective publications rip out each others’ throats on the field of battle. Let the money men Spy v. Spy their way to victory over cocktails at the Ingomar. All that is as it should be, and sometimes it is a really amazing spectacle!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tehama County, CA
Health
Shasta County, CA
Government
City
Shingletown, CA
Local
California Health
County
Tehama County, CA
Local
California Government
Tehama County, CA
Government
County
Shasta County, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Will Tehama Sheriff Candidates’ Ties to Alt-Right Extremists Alarm Staunchly Republican Voters?

On June 7, Tehama County voters will decide whether Dave Kain or Chad Parker is their next county sheriff. Kain is currently employed as a Captain by the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. He has won numerous awards. Parker formerly worked for the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, but left his position in 2018 to take up a job as an investigator with the California Department of Food and Agriculture. Both men have had long careers as Tehama County law enforcement officials.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Reverge Anselmo Has Given Nearly $1 Million to Local Right-Wing Politicos. Why isn’t He Registered as a Major Donor?

Last week, Reverge Anselmo donated $200,000 to the Shasta General Purpose Committee, the political action committee that supported the successful recall of Shasta County District 2 Supervisor Leonard Moty in early February. In late February, Anselmo, the Connecticut-based son-of-a-billionaire, donated $180,000 to Liberty Committee, a newly formed PAC that is...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
theava.com

New Courthouse; Same Old Problems

A new $118 million Mendocino County Courthouse’s design will highlight the “casual lifestyle” of the Ukiah Valley while incorporating the latest construction technologies including onsite solar power generation, according to state court representatives. “It is going to be a light-filled, welcoming building to the public, and it...
UKIAH, CA
a-z-animals.com

What is the Oroville Dam and Why is it So Huge?

The Oroville Dam is located in California, and it’s the tallest dam in the United States at a towering 770 feet. The dam creates Lake Oroville, which is the second biggest reservoir in the state of California. It’s northeast of Sacramento in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.
OROVILLE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Goodwin
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless people living out of RVs don't know where to move next

CHICO, Calif. - Time is running out for homeless people living in tents or parking on Chico City property. Outreach and engagement have been out at Lower Bidwell Park, Annie’s Glen and Downtown Chico for the past two weeks evaluating homeless people to determine if the Pallet Shelter or Torres Shelter site may be a good fit for them.
CHICO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Licensed Eastern Humboldt Cannabis Farm Busted for Allegedly Selling Plants to Undercover Cops on Facebook

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving reports of licensed cannabis farms and nurseries selling products on the black market. During the week of May 9, 2022, the Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) conducted a compliance investigation into the sale of cannabis plants online via Facebook Marketplace. The seller was known to deputies to be a licensed cannabis cultivator, authorized to both cultivate cannabis to full term and function as a nursery for clones/starts.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Adventurous Shasta County Teen Last Seen in Garberville – An Unsolved Cold Case

Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shingles#Budgeting#The Sane Vote
CBS San Francisco

4 men overdose at park in Chico, 2 dead

CHICO, Butte County — Four men were found unconscious at a park in Northern California and two of them died likely from drug overdoses, police said.The Chico Police Department and the Chico Fire Department responded to Community Park Sunday after receiving several calls about four men who were unconscious and turning blue, Chico Police Lt. Omar Pena said in a statement.Officials found the men in distress and began CPR and also gave them multiple doses of Narcan, an overdose antidote. Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Pena said.The two other men were taken to a hospital. Their condition was not known.Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police."With skyrocketing overdose deaths in Butte County, the Chico Police Department is committed to investigating these incidents and working alongside our regional partners to identify those who push this poison into our communities," the statement said.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless campfire in Chico Saturday night

CHICO, Calif, - The Chico Fire Department extinguished a homeless campfire in Chico on Saturday night. Chico Fire told Action News Now that when crews arrived on scene two tents were on fire in a homeless camp off of Hazel and 9th Street. Crews were able to keep the fire...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters contain house fire near Corning

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE crews have contained a house fire that spread to vegetation, according to the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The fire was in the area of Mountain View Avenue and Chittenden Road. Crews called it the Mountain Fire. The fire was reported at 2:43 p.m. and...
CORNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Will Voters Fall for DA Challenger who Stands for Nothing and Lacks Specific Solutions?

I was talking over coffee with a colleague today and the upcoming election for the Shasta County District Attorney was on both of our minds. She told me that there are several radio commercials airing right now in which the community is urged to vote for Erik Jensen. After just a few minutes listening to K-Shasta, I’d already heard two commercials aimed against District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett, along with a spate of other radio advertisements bought and paid for by the Liberty Committee, a donor to the Jensen campaign.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Court of Appeal to Consider Mendocino Railway’s Request to Overturn Ruling

Press release from the Mendocino Railway. (Please remember that this is not neutral reporting but a press release from an interested party):. Following an emergency request by Mendocino Railway, the Courts of Appeal issued an order on May 4th suspending the City’s case before Judge Brennan while it reviews his ruling allowing that case to proceed in Mendocino County Superior Court.
FORT BRAGG, CA
krcrtv.com

Former CEO in Shasta County pleads guilty to embezzlement

PALO CEDRO, Calif. — The former CEO of Joined Inc. pleaded guilty to one county of embezzlement from employees in federal court Monday. 59-year-old Maurice "Buddy" Shoe, formerly of Palo Cedro, is accused of stealing from employees' retirement funds in 2015. Joined Inc. was a corporation that provided recruiting...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's California Street Parking Garage temporarily closed after car meetup

REDDING, Calif. — The California Street Parking Garage in Redding, which officially opened earlier this month, will now be closed until June 1. The owner of the new private parking structure, Block 7 Retail Investors, LLC, made this decision following a weekend car meetup that left behind lots of trash on the top two levels of the garage. A video of the car meetup can be seen below. On Monday morning, a K-rail barrier was set up in front of the garage entrance, blocking it off from the public.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy