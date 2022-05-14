ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Top 5 Bob Wills Songs

By Bobby Moore
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are multiple potential kings of country music, with Roy Acuff, George Strait and even Elvis Presley among the possible wearers of the crown. Yet of the artists lauded as royalty, none ruled over their chosen sound quite like the king of Western swing, Bob Wills. From the late...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Foley
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Roy Acuff
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
George Strait
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Bob Wills
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Pete Conrad
KDHL AM 920

67 Years Ago: Kix Brooks Is Born in Shreveport, La.

Happy 67th birthday to Kix Brooks! The singer was born on this day (May 12) in 1955, in Shreveport, La. Born into a musical family, Brooks grew up living close to country star Johnny Horton. The future country star played gigs around town with Horton's daughter, performing at clubs and writing songs, before relocating as a teenager to Tennessee, to attend the Sewanee Military Academy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KDHL AM 920

10 Keith Whitley Songs Every Country Fan Should Know

Keith Whitley's smooth baritone-tenor marks his best songs from a half-decade worth of records and many more years' worth of proper romanticizing. The vocalist is perhaps more cherished by the current generation of country stars than he was at the time of his death in 1989. The revolution is real.
MUSIC
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota State Fair Adds Iconic Band to Grandstand Lineup

Fairgoers to the Great Minnesota Get Together will be rocking to the sounds of some summer classics at the 2022 state fair. Organizers just announced that The Beach Boys have been added to the grandstand lineup. Mike Love's Beach Boys will share the stage Monday, August 29 with The Temptations and Tower of Power.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy