Wichita, KS

One person dead, three others injured in Kellogg crash

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qAY0X_0feCo0KV00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a rollover crash near Woodlawn Blvd. and Kellogg Ave. Police say the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).

WPD says the initial call to dispatch reported a single vehicle that had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg Ave. with two people inside.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a crash involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash. The driver of the motorcycle was found dead on the scene.

Food drive comes to your mailbox Saturday

WPD says an investigation revealed a silver SUV was traveling east on Kellogg. A 48-year-old woman was driving and a 28-year-old man was also in the car when the driver lost control of the car and hit the median, causing the vehicle to roll over.

A woman who was not involved in the crash saw the turned-over SUV and began rendering aid to the occupants.

As the woman was rendering aid, a motorcycle also heading east on Kellogg hit her, then hit the SUV. The passenger of the motorcycle, along with the SUV driver, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Wichita man found guilty of beating man to death with hammer, crowbar

The woman who was helping the crash victims was also transported to a hospital, with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Kellogg was closed for over six hours early Saturday morning. An investigation is still ongoing.

