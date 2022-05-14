One person dead, three others injured in Kellogg crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a rollover crash near Woodlawn Blvd. and Kellogg Ave. Police say the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD).
WPD says the initial call to dispatch reported a single vehicle that had rolled over in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg Ave. with two people inside.
When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a crash involving a motorcycle had occurred just after the first crash. The driver of the motorcycle was found dead on the scene.
WPD says an investigation revealed a silver SUV was traveling east on Kellogg. A 48-year-old woman was driving and a 28-year-old man was also in the car when the driver lost control of the car and hit the median, causing the vehicle to roll over.
A woman who was not involved in the crash saw the turned-over SUV and began rendering aid to the occupants.
As the woman was rendering aid, a motorcycle also heading east on Kellogg hit her, then hit the SUV. The passenger of the motorcycle, along with the SUV driver, was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The woman who was helping the crash victims was also transported to a hospital, with life-threatening injuries.
Eastbound Kellogg was closed for over six hours early Saturday morning. An investigation is still ongoing.
