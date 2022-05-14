Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Utica

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Roberta Drury, killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store, will have funeral services in Syracuse this weekend. Drury, 32, was one of ten people killed in the racially motivated attack. She attended North Syracuse schools and had moved to Buffalo to help her brother who was battling Leukemia.
ALBANY, N.Y. — A new Congressional district map has been released after a previous version was thrown out for unfairly favoring Democrats on the ballot. A judge ruled the previous maps were gerrymandered and needed to be redrawn. Under the new proposed districts, Syracuse and Utica would be in...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The mass shooting on Saturday in Buffalo that left 10 of the 13 victims dead has reached the ears of the Black community in Syracuse and they have joined together in solidarity for those lost. Bishop H. Bernard Alex of Victory Temple Fellowship Church spoke to...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “Wheel of Fortune” is going on its first tour and will be coming to the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse this fall, on October 14. The first-ever “Wheel of Fortune Live!” tour will allow fans to experience the tv game show in person right in their hometown.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have identified all 10 of the victims killed in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo on Saturday. Two of the victims have ties to Central New York, according to Buffalo Police and witnesses. Roberta Drury, 32, was originally from North Syracuse...
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Broome County District Attorney, where the suspected 18-year-old Buffalo mass shooter lived, released new details about a past threat the teen made while a high school student last year. Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of killing 10 people and wounding three others in a racially...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New Yorkers are coming together to support those who were killed and injured during Saturday's shooting at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo. The senseless act of violence has led to a call to action from Rebirth Syracuse, a local organization that is committed to advocating for change in the way black and brown people are treated.
On Tuesday, Chittenango hosted Fayetteville-Manlius in a fun back-and-forth game on the hardwood. The box-score revealed two teams with a deep roster of talent. Every basket came with a roar of applause from an energetic crowd. The Bears won 33-32. Congrats to both the Bears and Hornets on a great game!
Syracuse, NY — Roberta Drury from Syracuse was one of the 10 victims shot and killed in Saturday’s racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo. The 32-year-old attended school in North Syracuse. The district sent out a statement today confirming this heartbreaking news. They say in part, “The news of...
Ithaca, NY — Two people were arrested in Ithaca after allegedly stealing an electric bike and one of the suspects is accused of threatening a witness, police said. Police responded to the 100 block of Fayette Street on Monday for a burglary in progress. A witness told police they tried to chase the two suspects, one of which threatened them. The witness helped them find Keith McFall and James Vanzile on South Meadow Street, police said.
NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police and prosecutors have continued to refer to the accused gunman in Buffalo’s racially motivated mass shooting by his jail inmate identification number, refusing to say his name. Mass shooting expert and SUNY Oswego professor Jaclyn Schildkraut says reducing the frequency and prominence of naming...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will hold two in-person job fairs this week ahead of the Summer season. The first will be held on Wednesday, May 18th from 5 to 7 pm, with the second being held on Saturday, May 21st from 10 am to 2 pm. Both will be held at the Bob Cecile Community Center.
There is a traffic alert for drivers in Syracuse on Monday. The Department of Public Works will close the 400 block of Warren Street from East Onondaga Street to East Jefferson Street at around 8:30 a.m. for planned repairs, city officials said. According to the City of Syracuse, the work...
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego County Traffic Safety Board will be checking car seats on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Certified car seat safety technicians will be helping out at the event, which will be held at the Oswego City Fire Department located at 35 E. Cayuga St.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — UPDATE 5/16 1:45 PM: Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Onondaga and Oneida Counties on Monday. The warning is expected to last until 2 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of central New York under what's called an "ENHANCED RISK" for severe thunderstorms Today.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Voters decided on school budgets and board members across New York Tuesday. Proposition 2: Purchase of School Buses Passed - Yes: 119 / No: 55. Two vacant seats on Board of Education won by Jessica Wakefield (135 votes) and Chance Fieldson (19 votes) McGraw Central School...
A Frost ADVISORY is in effect for areas east of Lake Ontario between 2:00 AM Wednesday and 8:00 AM Wednesday. This includes Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and northern Oneida counties. A frost advisory means that cold temperatures will reach the dew (frost) point and cause frost across parts or all of...
Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 people and injuring three in a mass shooting that targeted people of color in Buffalo. Gendron lives several hours away in Conklin, New York. Some neighbors in Conklin say the news about the shooting was surprising to hear. Many say the parents are...
CICERO, N.Y. — Tuesday is voting day for most local school budgets and board elections. The Liverpool Central School District budget includes cuts that would directly affect the art programs. If the cuts were to be made, the new plan would cut down the number of fine art classes...
Comments / 1