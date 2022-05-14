Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Utica

Ithaca, NY — Two people were arrested in Ithaca after allegedly stealing an electric bike and one of the suspects is accused of threatening a witness, police said. Police responded to the 100 block of Fayette Street on Monday for a burglary in progress. A witness told police they tried to chase the two suspects, one of which threatened them. The witness helped them find Keith McFall and James Vanzile on South Meadow Street, police said.

ITHACA, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO