Utica, NY

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Utica

By Jason Distant
cnycentral.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtica, NY — A winning TAKE 5 ticket for the May 13 MIDDAY drawing was sold...

Funeral for Buffalo shooting victim Roberta Drury will be in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Roberta Drury, killed in a mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery store, will have funeral services in Syracuse this weekend. Drury, 32, was one of ten people killed in the racially motivated attack. She attended North Syracuse schools and had moved to Buffalo to help her brother who was battling Leukemia.
SYRACUSE, NY
Black community in Syracuse reacts to Buffalo mass shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The mass shooting on Saturday in Buffalo that left 10 of the 13 victims dead has reached the ears of the Black community in Syracuse and they have joined together in solidarity for those lost. Bishop H. Bernard Alex of Victory Temple Fellowship Church spoke to...
SYRACUSE, NY
Utica, NY
Lifestyle
City
Utica, NY
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Chittenango battles F-M in unified basketball

On Tuesday, Chittenango hosted Fayetteville-Manlius in a fun back-and-forth game on the hardwood. The box-score revealed two teams with a deep roster of talent. Every basket came with a roar of applause from an energetic crowd. The Bears won 33-32. Congrats to both the Bears and Hornets on a great game!
CHITTENANGO, NY
Syracuse woman among 10 killed in Buffalo shooting

Syracuse, NY — Roberta Drury from Syracuse was one of the 10 victims shot and killed in Saturday’s racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo. The 32-year-old attended school in North Syracuse. The district sent out a statement today confirming this heartbreaking news. They say in part, “The news of...
SYRACUSE, NY
Two accused of stealing electric bicycle in Ithaca

Ithaca, NY — Two people were arrested in Ithaca after allegedly stealing an electric bike and one of the suspects is accused of threatening a witness, police said. Police responded to the 100 block of Fayette Street on Monday for a burglary in progress. A witness told police they tried to chase the two suspects, one of which threatened them. The witness helped them find Keith McFall and James Vanzile on South Meadow Street, police said.
ITHACA, NY
Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
Mass shooting expert: Naming vs. not naming the accused Buffalo gunman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police and prosecutors have continued to refer to the accused gunman in Buffalo’s racially motivated mass shooting by his jail inmate identification number, refusing to say his name. Mass shooting expert and SUNY Oswego professor Jaclyn Schildkraut says reducing the frequency and prominence of naming...
BUFFALO, NY
Hobbies
Lifestyle
Lottery
Syracuse Parks Department to host two in-person job fairs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs will hold two in-person job fairs this week ahead of the Summer season. The first will be held on Wednesday, May 18th from 5 to 7 pm, with the second being held on Saturday, May 21st from 10 am to 2 pm. Both will be held at the Bob Cecile Community Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
Downtown Syracuse street to close Monday for repairs

There is a traffic alert for drivers in Syracuse on Monday. The Department of Public Works will close the 400 block of Warren Street from East Onondaga Street to East Jefferson Street at around 8:30 a.m. for planned repairs, city officials said. According to the City of Syracuse, the work...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County to hold car seat safety check this weekend

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Oswego County Traffic Safety Board will be checking car seats on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Certified car seat safety technicians will be helping out at the event, which will be held at the Oswego City Fire Department located at 35 E. Cayuga St.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Onondaga, Oneida counties Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — UPDATE 5/16 1:45 PM: Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Onondaga and Oneida Counties on Monday. The warning is expected to last until 2 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of central New York under what's called an "ENHANCED RISK" for severe thunderstorms Today.
ONEIDA, NY
School budget vote results for districts in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Voters decided on school budgets and board members across New York Tuesday. Proposition 2: Purchase of School Buses Passed - Yes: 119 / No: 55. Two vacant seats on Board of Education won by Jessica Wakefield (135 votes) and Chance Fieldson (19 votes) McGraw Central School...
HANNIBAL, NY
Suspected shooter's hometown reacts after Buffalo mass shooting

Payton Gendron is accused of killing 10 people and injuring three in a mass shooting that targeted people of color in Buffalo. Gendron lives several hours away in Conklin, New York. Some neighbors in Conklin say the news about the shooting was surprising to hear. Many say the parents are...
CONKLIN, NY
Voting day across CNY school districts

CICERO, N.Y. — Tuesday is voting day for most local school budgets and board elections. The Liverpool Central School District budget includes cuts that would directly affect the art programs. If the cuts were to be made, the new plan would cut down the number of fine art classes...
CICERO, NY

