(North Chicago, IL) An arrest has been announced in a North Chicago homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say Amireon Williams shot and killed 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown on Sunday evening, after a confrontation at a gas station in the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, and that Brown was targeted. The 18-year-old Williams now faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due in bond court this morning. Even with the announcement of an arrest, officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO