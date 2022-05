In February, I first caught up with Billings entrepreneurs Klay Welter and Trevan Sparboe when they began making waves on social media with their concept for a new gourmet donut shop in the Magic City. They were only taking small custom orders at that time, as they perfected their donut recipes and techniques. You kind of had to know someone who knew someone if you wanted to get your hands on one of their awesome specialty donuts. Now, everybody can try them, as Proof Donuts is now open on 24th Street West.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO