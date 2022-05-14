ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Yoe 7-0n-7 headed to State

Cameron Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yoe Football 7-on-7 team competed in the McLennan County SQT this past weekend in...

www.cameronherald.com

KWTX

Classroom Champions: Copperas Cove’s Jiya Edwards

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers classroom champion is Copperas Cove’s Jiya Edwards. She is a standout volleyball player and powerlifter. Jiya plans to powerlift for the University of Texas-Austin next year!. Congrats, Jiya Edwards!
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KLST/KSAN

13th murder this year in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., a man was fatally shot. This is the 13th murder Waco has had in 2022. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Bosque Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot or Octapharma Plasma. “We’re devastated to see these 13 lives lost this year,” […]
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Community invited to burial of Army veteran

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is conducting an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran SPC Daniel George Hegarty, of Temple. The burial will take place this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. SPC Hegarty was born on March 6, 1956, and served...
KILLEEN, TX
Cameron Herald

Willie Mae Gunn-Schiller

Willie Mae Gunn-Schiller, 90 of Cameron died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Private family burial will be at the Seaton Cemetery in Seaton following the memorial service.
CAMERON, TX
Battalion Texas AM

From rookie to president

The preparation behind the moments of competition is what most people do not see, and the people behind the preparation are what matter the most. Flipping, tumbling and bodies being thrown onto padded mats all happen at a gymnastics meet. Kaylee Connolly, president and member of the Texas A&M Gymnastics Club team, once was a rookie who had never competed in a gymnastics event. Yet, she came to A&M and joined the club as a freshman.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
#Jv#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Yoe Football#Lorena Jv 28 0#Leopards#State
Essence

Texas News Station Debuts Historic First All-Woman, Black Anchors

The station serves Temple, Waco, Killeen, and surrounding areas. Co-anchors Taheshah Moise and Jasmin Caldwell along with meteorologist Ashley Carter made history on May 2, 2022 when they debuted as the Texas “station’s – and probably the nation’s first ever all-Black, all-female news anchor team.”. Their...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Mexia ISD Campuses Lockdown after “Loud Bang”

MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 11:20 a.m., Mexia ISD administrators received reports of a “loud bang” in a restroom. MISD staff immediately responded and simultaneously law enforcement arrived on site. The campus was placed on immediate lockdown, as well as all other MISD campuses. A person...
MEXIA, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD hires two new principals

The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the recommendation of hiring two new principals one for Williams/Ledger Elementary School and one for Martin Walker Elementary School. With the transition of previous Williams/Ledger Elementary Principal Lori Hensley to the position of T-CLAS grant director, the district began looking...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
US105

Broken-Hearted Buyer: Has This Happened To You In Temple, Texas?

We've all needed new things in our life. Something we own is always either close to breaking, or is broken beyond repair. Well, looks like it's time to go shopping isn't it?. Luckily we're in an area with a lot of shops, so finding the item you need shouldn't be hard. You find the item you need, possibly on sale, and you get it. You treat it with care (it is new after all), and take it all the way home.
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Drive-by shooting on Morrow adds to rash of Brookview gunplay

A rapid volley of gunfire in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue early Sunday left a woman with serious injuries and continued a streak of gunfire incidents this month in the Brookview neighborhood. Waco police described the incident just before 3 a.m. Sunday as a drive-by shooting. An ambulance took...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen councilwoman files recount petition

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s swearing in ceremony for two newly-elected councilmembers and a re-elected incumbent has been postponed after Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed a recount petition. The ceremony was planned for a Tuesday, May 17 during a special city council meeting. Results from the May...
KILLEEN, TX
kgns.tv

Search continues for escaped Texas inmate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers from all over the State of Texas continue to search for an inmate who escaped last Thursday in east Texas. Authorities believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is within the search perimeter, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him for the past four days.
LAREDO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD student held after teacher threatened

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Killeen Independent School District student remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of terroristic threat of a public servant. Samuel Gavin Malveaux was arrested by Killeen ISD Police on Friday morning, and booked into the jail shortly before noon. Killeen...
KILLEEN, TX

