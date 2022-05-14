Yoe 7-0n-7 headed to State

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers classroom champion is Copperas Cove’s Jiya Edwards. She is a standout volleyball player and powerlifter. Jiya plans to powerlift for the University of Texas-Austin next year!. Congrats, Jiya Edwards!
Killeen, Texas coach Corey Black is building a team with one goal in mind - building bonds between young men by teaching them teamwork, discipline, and respect for one another. Here's how you can get your kids involved. LET'S GET OUR KIDS ACTIVE THIS SUMMER!. The operator of the soccer...
BELTON, Texas — On a hot day on Belton Lake, there's nothing like going on the water and going fishing. It makes it a little sweeter when you get to fish for your school with the support of an entire town by your side. "This is the first year...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After two different students have brought a weapon into different area schools in the last month, KWTX found no Central Texas school that isn’t an alternative campus it reached out to regularly uses metal detectors, and experts say they aren’t a realistic fix to problems facing schools today.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Tuesday morning around 8:30 a.m., a man was fatally shot. This is the 13th murder Waco has had in 2022. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Bosque Blvd. The shooting took place in the parking lot or Octapharma Plasma. “We’re devastated to see these 13 lives lost this year,” […]
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen is conducting an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for U.S. Army Veteran SPC Daniel George Hegarty, of Temple. The burial will take place this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. SPC Hegarty was born on March 6, 1956, and served...
Willie Mae Gunn-Schiller, 90 of Cameron died Sunday, April 17, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Private family burial will be at the Seaton Cemetery in Seaton following the memorial service.
The preparation behind the moments of competition is what most people do not see, and the people behind the preparation are what matter the most. Flipping, tumbling and bodies being thrown onto padded mats all happen at a gymnastics meet. Kaylee Connolly, president and member of the Texas A&M Gymnastics Club team, once was a rookie who had never competed in a gymnastics event. Yet, she came to A&M and joined the club as a freshman.
The station serves Temple, Waco, Killeen, and surrounding areas. Co-anchors Taheshah Moise and Jasmin Caldwell along with meteorologist Ashley Carter made history on May 2, 2022 when they debuted as the Texas “station’s – and probably the nation’s first ever all-Black, all-female news anchor team.”. Their...
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – Around 11:20 a.m., Mexia ISD administrators received reports of a “loud bang” in a restroom. MISD staff immediately responded and simultaneously law enforcement arrived on site. The campus was placed on immediate lockdown, as well as all other MISD campuses. A person...
The Copperas Cove Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the recommendation of hiring two new principals one for Williams/Ledger Elementary School and one for Martin Walker Elementary School. With the transition of previous Williams/Ledger Elementary Principal Lori Hensley to the position of T-CLAS grant director, the district began looking...
We've all needed new things in our life. Something we own is always either close to breaking, or is broken beyond repair. Well, looks like it's time to go shopping isn't it?. Luckily we're in an area with a lot of shops, so finding the item you need shouldn't be hard. You find the item you need, possibly on sale, and you get it. You treat it with care (it is new after all), and take it all the way home.
A rapid volley of gunfire in the 2900 block of Morrow Avenue early Sunday left a woman with serious injuries and continued a streak of gunfire incidents this month in the Brookview neighborhood. Waco police described the incident just before 3 a.m. Sunday as a drive-by shooting. An ambulance took...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The class of 2022 at Texas A&M University is preparing to leave the campus as former students. Approximately 11,203 degrees will be to spring graduates at 15 in-person commencement ceremonies. Commencements will be held through May 28 for undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students. Ceremonies...
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Killeen’s swearing in ceremony for two newly-elected councilmembers and a re-elected incumbent has been postponed after Councilwoman Mellisa Brown filed a recount petition. The ceremony was planned for a Tuesday, May 17 during a special city council meeting. Results from the May...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Law enforcement officers from all over the State of Texas continue to search for an inmate who escaped last Thursday in east Texas. Authorities believe 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez is within the search perimeter, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him for the past four days.
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A 19-year-old Killeen Independent School District student remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on charges of terroristic threat of a public servant. Samuel Gavin Malveaux was arrested by Killeen ISD Police on Friday morning, and booked into the jail shortly before noon. Killeen...
Comments / 0