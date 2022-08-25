I Let My Mom Borrow My Bissell Little Green Machine, and Now She’s Trying to Steal It

Table of Contents

Updated on August 18, 2022: Our original Bissell Little Green Machine review was published on May 14, 2022. After additional testing of the product over a period of months on several different types of stains, SPY’s E-Commerce Editor Nina Bradley has updated this review with additional information.

As a person with a large extended family and small pet, I know more about carpet stains than I’d like to. In the past, I’ve spent a decent amount of money on professional carpet cleaners for larger areas with great results. But it’s only a matter of time before another stain happens. I relentlessly spot clean to keep the carpet in its best condition, but the results aren’t always as pristine as I’d like. After my first initial tests of the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green Machine, I couldn’t help but rave about the terrific results I received when using it on my carpets.

My first post-cleaning visit was from my mother, who immediately remarked how clean my carpets appeared as soon as she walked through the door. She asked if I had a professional carpet cleaner come in to handle the job and was impressed when I told her that I had done it myself. I’ve only used the Little Green Machine to spot clean as needed, but it evidently made a huge difference in how the entire carpet looked.

I let my mom borrow it for a test run, and she was also blown away by the dramatic results she achieved with her own carpet. With a bit of scrubbing, her flooring looked brand new. (Those are impressive results for a machine often on sale for just $89-$99. )

Now, maybe your family is like mine, and their concept of “borrowing” can be a little, let’s say, loose. Once I got the excited phone call from my mother about her Little Green Machine results, I knew I had to go pick it up instantly, or else it might accidentally find its way into her arsenal of cleaning tools and products. She even asked if her sister (my aunt) could borrow it to see how great it was.

“Nice try, Mom. Not this time and not with my Little Green Machine,” I thought as I drove to her home to pick it up. In the end, I had to buy my mom her own Little Green Machine.

As you can tell, this famous carpet cleaner won me over. Keep reading for my full Bissell Little Green Machine review and what I discovered from testing this famous appliance.

Bissell Little Green Machine Review: At a Glance

Price: $89.00 (orig. $123.59) 28% OFF

Buy Now

Price: $123.59

Buy Now

Pros:

Arrives assembled

Cleans tough stains in minutes

Lightweight, portable and simple to use in any area, including the staircase

Large 48-oz. tank capacity

Compact and easy to store

Comes with an 8-oz. cleaning solution that smells amazing

Affordable

Cons:

Hose leaks a little while using

Specifications:

Dimensions: 8.25 x 17.25 x 12.5 inches

8.25 x 17.25 x 12.5 inches Weight: 9.65 pounds

Bissell Little Green Machine: Little Assembly Is Needed

Almost fully assembled right out of the box, I was able to set up the Bissell Little Green Machine Spot Cleaner in minutes. Here’s what’s included in the box:

Bissell Little Green Machine

3″ Tough Stain Tool

HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool

8 oz. Trial-Size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness Cleaning Formula

Instruction Guide

All I had to do was remove the clean water tank and fill it with cleaning solution and hot water. The hose and cleaning brush were easy to attach so I plugged the machine in and flipped the power switch, ready to attack some tough stains.

The Little Green Machine comes with an 8-ounce Spot & Stain cleaning liquid powered by Febreze that smells amazing. The directions indicate that only two capfuls of the included cleaning solution are needed to get started on your first stain. (In our experience, Bissell makes some of the best carpet cleaning solutions in the world.)

Bissell Little Green Machine Review: Before & After Results

Over the holidays, I placed faux candles on my carpeted steps, and the batteries corroded and leaked after leaving them too long. I tried getting the stain up with soap and water, but to no avail. It bothered me so much that I disguised it by keeping the candles there, so I knew this was the first stain I wanted to tackle when the Bissell Little Green Machine arrived.

Operating the Little Green Machine was simple. I detached the water tank and followed the directions, filling it with two capfuls of cleaning solution and hot water to the fill line. I turned on the switch and began operating it just as I had seen in the many TikTok videos . For stubborn stains, you can deep clean by pretreating the stain before scrubbing.

The results are impressive:

Before

Cleaning Process

Update: Bissell’s Little Green Machine Review for @SPY.com #littlegreenmachine #bisselllittlegreen

♬ Beat Automotivo Tan Tan Tan Viral – WZ Beat

After

The hose has a nozzle and trigger on the end that releases the solution onto your desired area when pulled. There’s also a scrub brush on the end to scrub the stain and really give the area a good cleaning. As you clean, the strong suction helps lift dirt, grime and excess liquid that is then deposited into the dirty tank. In the end, you’re left with clean and damp results that don’t take long to dry.

All in all, cleaning this small area took less than 60 seconds. And, I kid you not, it worked just like the videos on TikTok. The stain that I had been fighting for months was finally gone for good — and it only took two minutes.

It seemed too good to be true, so I waited for it to fully dry before getting too excited. Lo and behold, it really worked. The stain was gone for good.

Tested Bissell’s Little Green Machine Spot Cleaner for SPY.com (my first TikTok video!) and I can’t believe how amazing this thing is. #littlegreenmachine #bisselllittlegreen

♬ original sound – Nina B

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bissell Little Green Machine?

The Bissell Little Green Machine is basically a miracle worker — no exaggeration. It lifted a stain that I thought would never come out of my carpet. I love that it’s compact and easy to store in smaller living spaces. The lightweight design makes it easy to use in any area, including the stairs. I just wish I came across it sooner.

Thanks to the affordable price, it’s the best carpet cleaner for most people, and unless you need to deep clean a lot of floors, this is the cleaner we recommend most often.

If you have pets, children or an active household, the Bissell Little Green Machine will become your new best friend. It is beyond easy to pull out and use for quick stain removal. Unlike larger carpet cleaners, it takes up little space when stored and doesn’t require a whole production or tons of solution. It’s definitely great to have on hand for quick stain removal and is compact enough to use in any space.

I also appreciate having fill lines on the transparent water and dirty tanks so I know exactly when it’s time to refill the clean water side or empty the dirty one.

Having it arrive assembled was another huge plus. For anyone who hates instructions and assembly, you’ll love that it’s ready to use right out of the box. All of these factors — plus its under $150 price point — make it a clear winner.

Price: $123.59

Buy Now

Price: $99.00 (orig. $123.59) 20% OFF

Buy Now

Price: $123.59

Buy Now