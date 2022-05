SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new survey shows California’s fire risk is growing, and several communities in the Greater Sacramento region are being singled out for the danger posed by wildfires. New maps show the fire risk and allow people to see just how much fire danger is in their neighborhood. One local community has some of the highest fire risk in the state. Nearly every year, fires burn dangerously close to the Yolo County town of Winters. “There’s been fires that have come down from the north with the north winds, there’s been fires that have come up from the south,” said Tanya...

