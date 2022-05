It's the 18th Annual Wing Ding at Tanyard Gardens in Hannibal and this event is perfect for all the beer-drinking, wing-eating, music-loving fans in the Tri-States. According to the Facebook event page, hosted by the Hannibal Jaycees, this weekend on Saturday, May 21st starting at 11 am. The event is the 18th Annual Wing Ding and this year's title or theme if you will is "Wings in Low Places" with the event being held outside at Tanyard Gardens in downtown Hannibal. On the event page, they say...

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO