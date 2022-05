One constant about living as a millennial is that we have to have our coffee. Even in high school, I would need to have at least one cup before my day really got started. I'm still that way to this day, and I've had quite a bit of coffee in the city from Starbucks to local places. But, I won't be including Starbucks on this list. This is for the local coffee shops in town. What are my favorite ones? Take a look below.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO