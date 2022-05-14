ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Thousands line streets as noisy parade ends Coventry’s time as City of Culture

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBrwj_0feC2hg600

Thousands of people lined the streets as a colourful carnival-style parade marked the end of Coventry’s time as the UK City of Culture .

Around 1,200 noisy local artists, performers and community groups took part in the event on Saturday.

The “This is the City” parade was billed by organisers as an “unforgettable and celebratory city-wide takeover”, which included plenty of drumming clapping throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOaan_0feC2hg600

The event was separated into 12 sections: Welcome, Sanctuary, Harmony, Freedom, Peace, Utopia, Coventry in the World , City of Light, Being Human, Hope, Amazing Women, Green Futures

Coventry was named City of Culture in 2017 by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Coventry Moves delayed the start of its programme to May 2021 because of the impact and ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDiV4_0feC2hg600

The first city to be awarded the accolade was Derry- Londonderry in 2013, followed by Hull in 2017.

A winner is chosen every four years, and holds the honour for one year.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Hull City#Uk City Of Culture#Carnival#Green Futures Coventry
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

652K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy