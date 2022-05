Laura M. Montoya was in Las Cruces in May as part of her campaign for the nomination for state treasurer in the June 7 Democratic primary. Montoya, who lives in Rio Rancho, is squaring off against Heather R. Benavidez in the Democratic primary. The winner will oppose Republican Harry B. Montoya, who has no primary opposition, in November. The general election winner will succeed Democrat Tim Eichenberg as New Mexico’s 30th state treasurer next January. Eichenberg, a former Albuquerque state senator, was elected state treasurer in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He is term limited.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO