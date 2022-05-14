New Yorkers grapple with national baby formula shortage

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can continue to protect our loved ones from COVID-19 and move forward safely through this pandemic.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO