Michigan State

New Yorkers grapple with national baby formula shortage

By Justine Re
NY1
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents all over the country are grappling with a nationwide infant formula shortage and New Yorkers are not exempt. Yvonne Gyimah had to throw out formula in February after a major formula manufacturer, Abbot Nutrition, was forced to issue a recall due to possible bacterial contamination at its Michigan...

www.ny1.com

Comments / 3

