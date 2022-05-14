ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Turkey Won't Block Finland and Sweden Joining NATO, Denmark Says

By David Brennan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod believes the NATO alliance will prove united on the potential accession of Finland and Sweden, despite signals from Turkey suggesting Ankara is not ready to support the historic expansion.

Kofod spoke with Newsweek on Saturday on the sidelines of the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn, Estonia. The annual event is focused on foreign and security policy issues from eastern and northern European perspectives, and this year is dominated by discussions of the war in Ukraine and NATO's imminent expansion.

"With both Sweden and Finland, all the signals now coming from them look like they will apply for NATO membership, but we have to wait for a formal decision," Kofod told Newsweek .

"But if that happens, there's no doubt that for the Nordic region, and particularly the five Nordic countries, it will be a historical moment. We will increase our security fundamentally."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oKVo_0feC14dl00

NATO politicians, officials and commanders have broadly welcomed Finland's decision earlier this week to seek full alliance membership. Sweden is expected to follow suit, with both nations likely joining the transatlantic bloc during or shortly before the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.

But Turkey, long involved in fierce internal NATO disputes, has expressed reservations . "We are currently following developments regarding Sweden and Finland, but we don't feel positively about this," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Friday.

"We don't want to commit a mistake," the president added. "Scandinavian countries are like guesthouses for terrorist organisations. To go even further, they have seats in their parliaments, too."

Erdogan's remarks referred to members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which Turkey considers terrorist organizations. The president also appeared to be referring to followers of the U.S.-based Muslim scholar Fethullah Gulen, who Ankara blames for the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Kofod told Newsweek he did not ultimately expect Turkey to block Finnish or Swedish membership. "I expect unity in NATO around this issue," the foreign minister explained.

"In this fundamental security discussion, I think everybody can see the situation we are in, in Europe with the Russia question and and the whole philosophy that is behind it, the whole autocratic view of the world that we are now seeing coming from Russia and the expansionism," Kofod said.

"I think that everybody sees [it is] the right thing to come together, all 30 member states of NATO—including Turkey."

Newsweek has contacted the Turkish Foreign Ministry to request comment. Erdogan adviser and spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin appeared to soften the president's line on Saturday, telling Reuters: "We are not closing the door. But we are basically raising this issue as a matter of national security for Turkey."

Kofod said President Vladimir Putin 's decision to invade Ukraine has proven a serious strategic blunder. Renewed Russian aggression has spurred the NATO expansion Moscow has railed against for so long, plus has prompted Western sanctions that threaten to cripple the Russian economy.

"I think this probably is the beginning of the end of that type of regime with that type of authoritarianism and disregard for international law, for its neighbors, expansionism with military force that we see in Ukraine taking place right now," Kofod explained.

"I think, all of us in Europe and transatlanticly, we realize that and that's why we're coming together so strongly," Kofod said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly threatened retaliation if Finland and Sweden join NATO. This week, Russian energy company RAO Nordic announced it would suspend electricity supply to Finland as of Sunday. National grid operator Fingrid said the shortfall would be made up with additional supply from Sweden and more power generated from inside Finland.

"The Kremlin and Putin and what we see today is the number one enemy of democracy and democratic values," Kofod added. "This is a huge strategic mistake by the Putin regime."

"We wanted to resolve any disputes peacefully, with diplomatic means," Kofod said.

"We've offered time and time again, and we are still doing it. But he disregarded all offers for negotiations, for peaceful talks, and started an unprovoked illegal war with devastating destruction of population in Ukraine. And that has to come with the highest price possible."

"We can stop him and also stop any precedent for that type of behavior from anywhere," Kofod added.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Foreign Ministry to request comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eElcr_0feC14dl00

Comments / 17

Roger Douglas
3d ago

Denmark you need to assure that does not happen tell Erdogan if he does he will be removed from NATO and every council they sit on

Reply(1)
8
Related
MarketRealist

More Countries Are Considering NATO Membership and Putin Is Not Happy

Amid Russia's continuous invasion of Ukraine, neighboring countries have growing concerns and are eyeing joining NATO. The possible acceptance of more countries into NATO has Russian President Vladimir Putin on edge. Article continues below advertisement. NATO may be gaining some more members as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues....
POLITICS
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jeppe Kofod
Person
Fethullah Gulen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Turkey#Danish#Eastern#Northern European#Nordic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
944K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy