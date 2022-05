SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A woman who was shot and killed in Lincoln Park was identified Sunday by the San Diego Police Department. San Diego resident Sengny Chea, 31, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, said SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski. Her 12-year-old son was also wounded in the shooting Saturday in a parking lot behind a Lincoln Park apartment complex. The boy’s name will not be released.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO