Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will have plenty of storylines to follow, but one of the most exciting will feature Secret Oath. The three-year-old filly is looking to become the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in the 147-year history. The most recent filly to cross the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes was Swiss Skydiver in 2020. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will get underway from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Secret Oath is 9-2 to cross the finish line first. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite, while other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Early Voting (7-2), Simplification (6-1) and Creative Minister (10-1). Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO