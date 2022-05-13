ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite taking home the Kentucky Derby win last weekend, Rich Strike will...

Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has 3-Word Message Before PGA Championship

It's safe to say that Tiger Woods is feeling pretty, pretty good heading into the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters at Augusta National last month, has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of the PGA Championship later this week. When asked if he's feeling stronger now than...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Look: 2 NASCAR Drivers Are Still Feuding On Sunday

Two NASCAR drivers are still feuding heading into Sunday's Cup Series race. Last weekend, Joey Logano and William Byron had a controversial finish at Darlington. Logano made contact with Byron with a couple of laps to go. While Logano took home the win, Byron crashed into the wall and finished in 13th.
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit unveils picks

The 2022 Preakness Stakes will have plenty of storylines to follow, but one of the most exciting will feature Secret Oath. The three-year-old filly is looking to become the seventh filly to win the Preakness Stakes in the 147-year history. The most recent filly to cross the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes was Swiss Skydiver in 2020. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will get underway from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Secret Oath is 9-2 to cross the finish line first. Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite, while other top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders include Early Voting (7-2), Simplification (6-1) and Creative Minister (10-1). Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
BALTIMORE, MD
MarketRealist

Who Owns the Preakness Horses With the Best Odds

With the 2022 Preakness Stakes just days away, the race's horse owners must be feeling jittery. The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes is scheduled for May 21, 2022—two weeks after the Kentucky Derby—and will air live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md., on NBC, with coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes draw, post positions, odds: Epicenter the favorite; Rich Strike not in field at Pimlico

With the Kentucky Derby in the books, the Triple Crown horse racing calendar moves right along with the Preakness Stakes. The second leg of the 2022 Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course, but it will not feature Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike. Rich Strike, who won in shocking fashion earlier this month, will rest instead of race again Saturday.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Preakness Stakes Trends | Key Stats For 2022 Pimlico Race

The Preakness Stakes is the second leg of the US horse racing Triple Crown, followed two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and is run three weeks before the Belmont Stakes. Run over a trip of 1m 1½f, the Preakness Stakes was first run in 1873 and is for 3 year-old colts/geldings or fillies. But what are the key Preakness Stakes trends?
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Preakness Update and Churchill Downs Picks for Sunday

Less than a week until the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2002 and the final field is beginning to take shape with post-position draw scheduled for Monday afternoon at 4pm. 2022 Preakness Stakes Update. Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike was ruled out on Thursday and that...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called Kentucky Derby double enters picks

Kentucky Derby champion Rich Strike might not be in the 2022 Preakness Stakes field, but there will still be plenty of talent on display. The race is set for Saturday and will feature Epicenter, who finished in second place at the Kentucky Derby. He is the 6-5 favorite in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds following Monday's 2022 Preakness Stakes post draw, while Secret Oath is 9-2 and Early Voting is 7-2. Can Epicenter hold off a late charge this time around? Epicenter's trainer, Steve Asmussen, has won the Preakness twice before (2007, 2009), so can he add a third title to his resume with Epicenter? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
racer.com

More track records fall in NHRA qualifying at Virginia

Matt Hagan was part of another record-setting day at Virginia Motorsports Park, making the quickest Funny Car run in track history on Saturday to qualify No. 1 at the Virginia NHRA Nationals. Brittany Force (Top Fuel) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also qualified No. 1 at the seventh of 22 races during the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
VIRGINIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

McIlroy chasing elusive 5th major title at PGA 8 years later

TULSA, Okla. — (AP) — Rory McIlroy was 25 years old when he hoisted the Wanamaker Trophy over his head and looked primed for a run at the PGA record books. He'd just won the 2014 PGA Championship for his fourth major title and it was open question of how many more were in the Northern Irishman's future. He'd even made a terrific save of the trophy itself, snatching the top as it nearly tumbled to the ground during a clumsy handoff in the presentation.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races enters picks

The 2022 Preakness Stakes field at Pimlico Race Course continues to take shape with the addition of Santa Anita Derby fourth-place finisher Armagnac on Saturday. Formerly trained by Bob Baffert and now trained by Tim Yakteen, Armagnac has two wins in five career starts. He is coming off a victory in an allowance race on May 8 and is expected to be a Preakness 2022 long shot when the starting gate opens on Saturday. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter is 3-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Secret Oath (11-2), Early Voting (6-1) and Simplification (8-1) are also among the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses. However, the field will not include long shot Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, whose connections have decided to skip the Preakness and instead point to the Belmont Stakes on June 11.Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS

