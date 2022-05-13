ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh will be laid...

Reuters

Exclusive: Egypt to buy 500,000 tonnes of wheat from India

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's government has agreed to buy half a million tonnes of wheat from India, Egyptian Supply Minister Aly Moselhy told Reuters on Sunday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, is looking for alternatives to Black Sea grain exports which face disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major wheat exporters to Egypt.
WORLD
CBS News

Ukraine forces regain upper hand, pushing Russian troops to the border

On the outskirts of Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine, the battle between Ukrainian forces and Russian has left the surrounding area in ruin. The fierce standoff has left the Russian troops with their backs at the border and Ukrainian forces steadily regaining territory. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.
POLITICS
Reuters

UAE strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed named new president

DUBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' de facto leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan was elected president of the Gulf Arab state by a federal supreme council on Saturday, solidifying his rule over the OPEC oil producer and key regional player. read more. He becomes president at...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
World
Reuters

Iraq balks at greater Chinese control of its oilfields

LONDON/BASRA, May 17 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry thwarted three prospective deals last year that would have handed Chinese firms more control over its oilfields and led to an exodus of international oil majors that Baghdad wants to invest in its creaking economy. Since the start of 2021, plans by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Afghanistan war rekindles, claiming lives and sending civilians fleeing as Taliban battles Panjshir valley resistance

Afghanistan's Taliban, which spent 20 years fighting the U.S.-backed government in Kabul as an insurgency, is now battling to defend its increasingly draconian rule from resistance forces bent on reclaiming the country from the Islamic hardliners. This latest phase of conflict, focused in the Panjshir and Andarab valleys north of Kabul, has taken a significant toll already on both sides — and on Afghan civilians.
WORLD
BBC

Afghan resistance attack Taliban, sparking reprisals in Panjshir

The Taliban have been accused of human rights abuses during clashes with resistance forces in Panjshir province, to the north of Kabul. One local resident told the BBC his unarmed elderly relative had been shot by the group, who seized power in Afghanistan last August. Another saw a neighbour beaten...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Price Protests Turn Political in Iran as Rallies Spread

DUBAI (Reuters) - Spreading protests across Iran over a cut in state subsidies on food have turned political with slogans calling for top leaders to step down, according to posts on social media, and unconfirmed reports said at least four protesters were killed. Protests began in some cities last week...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah, allies likely to lose parliamentary majority

BEIRUT (Reuters) -Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies are likely to lose their majority in Lebanon’s parliament, three sources allied to the group said on Monday, in a major blow to the heavily armed faction that reflected widespread anger at ruling parties. Sunday’s election - the first since Lebanon’s financial...
MIDDLE EAST

