ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Soccer Scoreboard: May 9-13

By Jordan Slocum
joeinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirls soccer results for St. Joseph County teams for the week of Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13....

joeinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Jackson man hit & killed by 18-wheeler in Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Michigan man was killed early Monday morning after being hit by an 18-wheeler while walking down I-20 in Texas. A preliminary report from the Texas Department of Public Safety says that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a Jackson, Michigan native, was driving eastbound on the Interstate near Longview when his car […]
LONGVIEW, TX
bridgemi.com

After generations of confusion, Michigan, Indiana to finally settle border

RAY, MICHIGAN/INDIANA— Bob Harrington has lived in the same house straddling the Michigan-Indiana border for decades. Without moving, he’s technically lived in two separate states. Harrington’s house is squarely in Ray, Michigan, now, with a Michigan address to match the Michigan taxes, the Michigan phone number and the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Pedestrian from Jackson killed by 18-wheeler in Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas. (WILX) - Early Monday morning, a Michigan man was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while walking down the highway in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a preliminary report stating that 60-year-old Johnny M. Powell, a resident of Jackson, Michigan, was driving eastbound on I-20 near Longview when his car ran off the roadway.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niles, MI
City
Sturgis, MI
City
Wolverine, MI
City
Three Rivers, MI
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
City
Lawton, MI
City
Constantine, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The State News, Michigan State University

Mutations of the Omicron COVID-19 variant increasing in Michigan

As of late, the new Omicron variant has been on the increase in Michigan.On Friday, Dec. 17, the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed at Michigan State University, university spokesperson Dan Olsen had said. ﻿According to Michigan.gov, Ingham County had reported 41,184 positive cases on Jan. 10 alone, with 31.4% positive test rate results across all Michigan counties in just that week. Michigan State University had responded to the increase in cases by reverting to three weeks of remote learning for the start of the spring semester. All students and staff had also been required to...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police forensic laboratory damaged by driver repeatedly ramming it

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police forensic laboratory south of Saginaw was damaged Sunday. According to authorities, a 911 call at alerted police to a vehicle that was reportedly ramming a pole barn at the forensic laboratory at about 1:40 a.m. Police said the suspect deliberately and repeatedly rammed his vehicle into the labratory pole barn, a parked trailer and a dumpster.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

343 infected with COVID across Michigan’s latest school outbreaks

Health officials identified 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks across Michigan last week, including 46 associated with K-12 schools, according to the state’s latest report published Monday, May 16. The largest school outbreak involved 62 students and staff at Dewitt High School in Clinton County, which was one of seven outbreaks...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Smith
9&10 News

Four Northern Michigan Routes Nominated For New Alternative Fuel Corridors

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has submitted seven nominations for new Alternative Fuel Corridors, transportation routes that will build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure using Michigan’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. “The corridors will complement our ongoing efforts to fix our transportation infrastructure, install...
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Lake Michigan resort is state's quietest hotel

The last thing anyone wants when they stay the night in a hotel is noise and disruption, and depending on where you go and where you stay could play a role in the experience of your stay. Researchers at Mornings.co.uk looked into several hotels across the globe and crunched the...
SAUGATUCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Soccer Scoreboard#Niles 0#Sturgis 1 Chieftains
themanchestermirror.com

Michigan National Guard wants to double Camp Grayling training land

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. The Michigan National Guard wants to more than double the footprint of its Camp Grayling military training complex in Crawford, Kalkaska, and Otsego counties in northern Michigan. Under the plan, the Guard is seeking permission to use surrounding state-owned property to bolster capacity for modern training that requires vast swaths of land.
GRAYLING, MI
22 WSBT

It's inviting, but dangers lurk in the Lake Michigan water

The weather is beautiful, but experts are warning people about going into Lake Michigan right now. Between the cold-water temperatures and variable current patterns, people should definitely use caution. Especially since it's too early for lifeguards, flag warnings, and the Michigan DNR's new ticketing system. Lake Michigan might look inviting,...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
deadlinedetroit.com

Michigan Sen. Betty Jean Alexander disqualified from ballot

State Sen. Betty Jean Alexander, a Democrat from Detroit, may see her unexpected political career capped at one term. The former "ghost" candidate who upset an incumbent in 2018 with virtually no effort has been disqualified from the ballot due to campaign finance filings that were out of compliance. Alexander was seeking re-election in the new 6th Senate District.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan could see controlled power outages this summer

MICHIGAN, USA — The regional power grid operator that encompasses Michigan is projecting energy capacity shortfalls during summer months. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) released its Seasonal Readiness Report for the summer of 2022 and noted possible energy capacity shortfalls in June, July and August. “The seasonal assessment...
9&10 News

COVID Cases Spread Across Northern Michigan

COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy