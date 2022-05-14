The 5 Best Songs On Cam’ron’s ‘Come Home With Me’ That Aren't ‘Oh Boy’

Harlem’s Apollo Theater, at this point more an institution of American music than a venue, has served as hallowed ground throughout the life and career of LaRon Louis James, or Juelz Santana. In 1994, as a 12-year-old and one-half of a rap duo known as Draftpick, he got his start in music, winning the Apollo’s famed Amateur Night competition two weeks in a row. In 2018, at a Diplomats Thanksgiving show, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend there, on stage. She said yes. And on a gray and shitty evening this May, he’d returned for a coronation, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the album, and the moment created by Dipset, that still may be the most influential of the 21st century in rap. Juelz strode the stage with his lifetime friends and mentors, Cameron Giles and Jim Jones, and barked a sacred incantation into his microphone. His words were piped through the speakers, bounced off the Apollo’s domed ceiling, and carried on the smoke in the air. If you’re a New Yorker of a certain age, they are tattooed on your brain: “It’s the home of 9/11, the place of the lost towers, we still banging, we never lost power.” And for a moment, huddled in the boisterous and joyous crowd, if you closed your eyes and opened your heart, you almost believed him.

HIP HOP ・ 2 DAYS AGO