The 5 Best Songs On Cam’ron’s ‘Come Home With Me’ That Aren't ‘Oh Boy’

By Ricardo Hazell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam’ron released Come Home With Me, his most successful studio album to date, 20 years ago on May 14, 2002. It is significant for several reasons. Firstly, it was his debut album on Roc-A-Fella Records (his first two albums, Confessions Of Fire and S.D.E were released on Epic/Untertainment). It also served...

20 years ago, Cam'ron came home

Harlem’s Apollo Theater, at this point more an institution of American music than a venue, has served as hallowed ground throughout the life and career of LaRon Louis James, or Juelz Santana. In 1994, as a 12-year-old and one-half of a rap duo known as Draftpick, he got his start in music, winning the Apollo’s famed Amateur Night competition two weeks in a row. In 2018, at a Diplomats Thanksgiving show, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend there, on stage. She said yes. And on a gray and shitty evening this May, he’d returned for a coronation, celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the album, and the moment created by Dipset, that still may be the most influential of the 21st century in rap. Juelz strode the stage with his lifetime friends and mentors, Cameron Giles and Jim Jones, and barked a sacred incantation into his microphone. His words were piped through the speakers, bounced off the Apollo’s domed ceiling, and carried on the smoke in the air. If you’re a New Yorker of a certain age, they are tattooed on your brain: “It’s the home of 9/11, the place of the lost towers, we still banging, we never lost power.” And for a moment, huddled in the boisterous and joyous crowd, if you closed your eyes and opened your heart, you almost believed him.
Cam'ron Nearly Flattens Friend While Practicing Wrestling Moves

Cam’ron likes to get into shenanigans with his close friend Suga Dugga, and the latest round of tomfoolery is just as funny as the rest. On Monday (May 16), Killa Cam posted a video on Instagram showing himself and Dugga having an “argument” inside a boxing ring.
Janet Jackson Makes Surprise Appearance At BMMAs To Present Icon Award To Mary J. Blige

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards were star-studded this year — and this one moment got everyone talking: Janet Jackson made a surprise appearance to present the Icon Award to her friend Mary J. Blige! The “Feedback” singer wore a deconstructed tuxedo look by Thom Browne, consisting of a tie, cropped jacket and skirt. Janet herself took home the Icon Award in 2018. Notably, the award has only been given out 11 times.
Antonio Brown Responds To Keyshia Cole Saying She Misses Him: "#KeepPimpin"

Yesterday (May 13), singer Keyshia Cole took to Instagram to send her rumored boo, Antonio Brown, a message. In a two-part IG story, the songstress posted pictures of her and the athlete sitting near each other. Her captions read, "Missing him a lot," and "Miss him! A lot." Social media...
Nicki Minaj Goes Make-Up Free With Natural Hair

Nicki Minaj has been known to be able to pull off a variety of looks. She stood out in her outfit at the Met Gala, which she attended a couple weeks ago for the first time since 2019. Recently, she's made headlines by discussing her boobs, talking about how they might be misleading and that she's considering getting a reduction.
Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Reporter Wants to Know Why Jack Harlow (??) Wasn’t Indicted With Young Thug

Click here to read the full article. So why isn’t Jack Harlow indicted with all those rappers? That’s what a reporter wanted to know at a recent press conference surrounding the announcement of gang-related charges against the likes of Young Thug and Gunna in Fulton County, Georgia. “Um, the indictment’s got Young Thug and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t. And that’s Jack Harlow,” asked a reporter. “Can you speak to that?” District Attorney Fani Willis looked up with a slight smirk before saying, “What I’ll tell you is that, as...
Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
A$AP Rocky Reveals JAY-Z Confronted A$AP Mob Over His Ace Of Spades Lyric

A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming Drink Champs episode is filled with stories fans are dying to hear, and one of them involving JAY-Z is pretty hilarious. On Wednesday (May 11), a portion of the episode surfaced finding Pretty Flacko telling the story of how Hov confronted him and his A$AP Mob crew over one of his verses mentioning the Brooklyn rap legend’s luxury champagne brand Ace Of Spades.
Diddy Debuts 'Gotta Move On' Single With Bryson Tiller At 2022 Billboard Awards

Las Vegas, NV – Diddy hosted the 2022 Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday (May 15) and opened the show with a surprise performance. In addition to doing a rendition of “First Class” with Jack Harlow and Biggie’s 1997 single “Mo Money, Mo Problems” with son Christian King Combs and Teyana Taylor, Diddy also debuted a new single called “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller.
