Cycling

Wollaston wins GP du Morbihan Femmes

By Cyclingnews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

www.cyclingnews.com

Eddie Dunbar wins Tour de Hongrie

Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers) claimed the overall victory in the Tour de Hongrie, escaping along with Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo), who edged out the Irishman for the stage win.
CYCLING
Hugo Hofstetter wins Tro-Bro Léon

Hugo Hofstetter gave Arkéa-Samsic their second straight victory in a rainy edition of Tro-Bro Léon, playing off strong teamwork to beat Luca Mozzato (B&B Hotels-KTM) in a two-man sprint. His teammate Connor Swift rolled in for third.
CYCLING
Giro d'Italia giants clash on Blockhaus - Video

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
CYCLING
Itzulia Women - Vollering wins stage 3 to take overall victory

Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) has stamped her authority on the inaugural Itzulia Women, winning all three stages and the general classification. On the final stage, run on the course of the Clásica San Sebastián, Vollering attacked over the top of the final climb, the steep Murgil Tontorra, and soloed to the finish in Donostia, crossing the finish line 15 seconds ahead of Liane Lippert (Team DSM) who outsprinted Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) to win the sprint for second place.
CYCLING
Tour de France start unlikely for Thomas De Gendt

Thomas De Gendt took the pressure off his Lotto Soudal team by winning Saturday's demanding Giro d'Italia stage around Naples, showing that despite being in the twilight of his career he still can take on the best. Even with that result, the Belgian says he doesn't expect to be on his team's roster for the Tour de France in July.
CYCLING
Gravel World Series Nannup: Adam Blazevic drops Nathan Haas to win Seven

The men’s race in the second round of the new UCI Gravel World Series – held in Nannup, Western Australia – came down to a battle between domestically based multi-discipline rider Adam Blazevic and Nathan Haas, who has recently turned his attention from the WorldTour to focus on gravel. The 23-year-old Blazevic struck out on a climb in the final stages of the 125km race, called Seven, dropping Haas to take the victory.
SPORTS
Oakley Encoder sunglasses review

Excellent retention and optics but let down by an intrusive nosepiece. One criticism that I hear about Oakley is that the company simply has too many models, and the Encoder is a new option that had - until recently - slipped under my radar. Visually at least they appear to be a slightly more mellow version of the radical Oakley Kato that we reviewed recently, or an evolution of that model depending on how you view things. From my testing, I’m inclined to err towards the latter, as a few key shortcomings that I found in the Kato have been rectified with the Encoder.
APPAREL
Rooijakkers wins Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria

Pauliena Rooijakkers (Canyon SRAM Racing Team) rode to a solo victory at Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria on Tuesday. Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) trailed 15 seconds later for second, while Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope) was third.
CYCLING
López apologies to Oomen after bidon incident on Blockhaus

When the first Giro d'Italia racers reached the summit of the Blockhaus on Sunday and journalists at the finish line poured onto the finish area to grab instant reactions, just one figure remained glued to the TV screen in the suddenly completely empty media enclosure. Trek-Segafredo press officer Paolo Barbieri...
CYCLING
Alpecin-Fenix to apply for WorldTour status in 2023

Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team will rebrand as Alpecin-Deceuninck from this year's Tour de France as they increase their budget for the imminent step up to cycling's top flight, the UCI WorldTour. In a press conference in in Montesilvano on the rest day of the Giro d’Italia, manager Philip...
CYCLING
Koo Demos cycling sunglasses review

The Koo Demos cycling sunglasses strike the right balance between big frame style and small frame comfort while the arms do a nice job of staying out of the way with tough-to-fit helmets.
APPAREL
López eyes other objectives beyond Giro d'Italia lead

Surprise Giro d'Italia leader Juan Pedro López confirmed on the second rest day that, while keeping the pink jersey for as long as possible is one big objective, that doesn't rule out his other goals for the race. After his tenacious defence of the lead on the Blockhaus stage,...
CYCLING
Bardet rues sprint error at Giro d'Italia Blockhaus summit

Romain Bardet (DSM) sat on the roadside beyond the finish line on the Blockhaus, shaking his head every now and then as he stared into the middle distance. His performance on the first true mountain test of the Giro d'Italia suggested that he was a contender to win this race outright, but for now, he could think only of how victory on stage 9 escaped his grasp.
CYCLING
Carapaz and Ineos take the Giro by scruff of neck on Blockhaus

Richard Carapaz and Ineos Grenadiers left no doubt regarding their intentions in the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, as the British squad laid down a devastating pace on the lower slopes of the Blockhaus and Carapaz launched the biggest attack to date of any of the GC rivals on the climb itself.
CYCLING
Landa banishes bad luck demon on Giro d'Italia Blockhaus stage

Mikel Landa's motto to "never give up" could hardly have been more apt than on stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia. The Bahrain Victorious leader crashed twice but was able to regain momentum and even battle it out with two of the other strongest climbers on the stage, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM). Yet it all could have ended very differently.
CYCLING
Five questions for the second week of the Giro d'Italia

The panorama atop the Blockhaus allows clear views of the Adriatic coast, and when the Giro d'Italia gruppo reached the summit at the end of stage 9, they will have noticed something else about the vista: the road won't climb above 1,000 metres for another week. The high mountains don't...
CYCLING
Van Anrooij gets confidence boost from attack in Itzulia Women

It has been a good season so far for Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo). As part of her team's classics squad, the 20-year-old Dutchwoman played an important role in the victories of Elisa Balsamo, but Van Anrooij also collected good placings for herself – enough to lead the Women's WorldTour U23 ranking.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

