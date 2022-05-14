Wollaston wins GP du Morbihan Femmes

Excellent retention and optics but let down by an intrusive nosepiece. One criticism that I hear about Oakley is that the company simply has too many models, and the Encoder is a new option that had - until recently - slipped under my radar. Visually at least they appear to be a slightly more mellow version of the radical Oakley Kato that we reviewed recently, or an evolution of that model depending on how you view things. From my testing, I’m inclined to err towards the latter, as a few key shortcomings that I found in the Kato have been rectified with the Encoder.

APPAREL ・ 14 HOURS AGO