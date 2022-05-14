ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Draymond Green Fires Back At Kendrick Perkins Following Golden State Warriors’ Win

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlvmJ_0feBpyEE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PG6Dh_0feBpyEE00

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty


Y ou can always count on Draymond Green to keep it real and call out those who doubt him or have something to say about his game.

The Golden State Warriors already had enough motivation heading into their Game 6 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies following an embarrassing 39-point loss on Wednesday night. Still, former NBA player now ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins added more fuel to the fire. Perkins had plenty to say about Draymond Green and his pass-first mentality ahead of the Warriors’ series-clinching win over the Grizzlies Friday night (May.13).

“Matter of fact, can somebody tell Draymond Green it’s OK to look at the basket and actually shoot a shot?” Perkins told First Take hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim. “I mean, because he’s afraid. I mean, I’m sitting up here seeing all the turnovers. He doesn’t even look at the basket.”

“He’s afraid of taking the shot right now. So some of those assists he’s getting to Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson , I could go out there and get those same assists. They wide open. Ain’t nothing but a pass. So don’t let Draymond Green sit up here and fool you like everything that come out his mouth is the gospel,” he further added.

Green caught wind of his comments and responded to Big Perk via his Instagram Stories writing, “We don’t tweet and delete. We stand on our word… your ratings will be up in the am…. You’re welcome.”

Green wasn’t done clapping back at Perkins. High off their convincing Game 6 victory, sending the Warriors to their sixth Western Conference Finals in eight years he used his postgame press conference to drag Perkins further.

“Something came to my phone earlier,” Green told reporters. “Some guy saying I’m scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond says ain’t the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel. When you say that multiple times on several different segments, you must think what I say is the gospel. So, you got to come out and shut some guys up sometimes. When you got people talking out the side of their neck. ‘Anybody can make the pass Draymond make.’ That’s just stupid.”

“But these are people who get employed to talk on TV about our game. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You make that pass. We’d love to see it. I played against the guy by the way. I’m talking about Kendrick Perkins for those of y’all that don’t know. I’m never duckin’ no smoke. As the Memphis Grizzlies’ towels say, I don’t duck smoke. ‘Anybody could make that pass.’ You couldn’t, so good luck. You just got to come out and shut people up sometimes. It was very fun to do,” he concluded.

Perkins couldn’t let Green get the last word and responded to the Warriors forward on Twitter.

We are sure this will be revisited by Perkins, Stephen A. Smith, and hopefully JJ Redick on the next episode of First Take.

Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty

The post Draymond Green Fires Back At Kendrick Perkins Following Golden State Warriors’ Win appeared first on WFNZ Radio .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Game 6 Klay Thompson brought out all the feels for Warriors coach Steve Kerr

Over the years, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has made a name for himself, especially in Game 6 of a playoff series. Whenever a Game 6 comes around, fans are locked into the TV to see what “Game 6 Klay” is going to do. On Friday night, Steve Kerr was doing the same. The future Hall of Fame coach watched the game from home as he was fighting off the COVID-19 virus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
NBC Sports

Why Luka insists 'unbelievable' Draymond is Warriors' key piece

The Warriors boast the NBA’s best 3-point shooter in league history in Steph Curry, a perennial All-Star in Klay Thompson and a budding scoring threat in Jordan Poole. But Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic didn’t name any of those three players when labeling the key piece to the Warriors’ winning formula.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Draymond prophetically predicted Mavericks would upset Suns

Don't bet against Draymond Green's basketball mind. That's a losing battle. While the Warriors' forward is in the middle of a future Hall of Fame playing career, he's also flexing his muscle as a basketball analyst, whether it's on Twitter, on TNT's studio show or through his new podcast. On...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kidd’s hilarious response to playing Steve Kerr back in the day ahead of Warriors-Mavs Game 1

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks both have championship-caliber coaches leading the way in Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr. Both have won rings from the sidelines, with Kerr leading the Warriors’ dynastic run in the 2010s while Kidd was the lead assistant for the Los Angeles Lakers during their bubble championship. But both were key cogs in championship runs as players as well. The two coaches were asked about their experiences playing one another back in the day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Qerim
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kendrick Perkins
Person
Jj Redick
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Stephen A Smith
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Klay Thompson gearing up for Mavericks playoff showdown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Many months ago and well before he returned to the court from an injury absence of more than 2 1/2 years, Klay Thompson made a bold proclamation: "It's championship or bust."Thompson, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are one step closer to having a chance to make good on those words as they prepare to tip off Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night."I love the moments. I love the pressure. I love playing basketball at the highest level," Thompson said.He certainly looks like his old self this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

50
Followers
454
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy