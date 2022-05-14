13 commercial building permits sought April 19-21 in SE Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is looking to give homeowners some relief as inflation continues to soar. The Board of Supervisors gave initial approval to the 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes dropping the property tax rate. It would lower the rate to 1.25 or $125 on a $100,000 home. The current rate is about 1.35, which is the fifth-lowest among Arizona’s 15 counties. “The Phoenix metro area has gone from one of the most affordable in the country to one of the hardest hit by inflation. Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a statement.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO