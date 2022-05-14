ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

13 commercial building permits sought April 19-21 in SE Mesa

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlxOg_0feBoWFH00

Commercial building permits listed April 19-21 in Mesa City Council District 6 in southeast Mesa are, according to the city’s website (by address, date issued or in review, description, value, type of work and contractor or applicant):

  • 2861 S. Power Road; April 19; in review; construct a concrete low-flow channel for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County; not listed; other commercial; FPS Civil LLC.
  • 1914 S. Power Road; April 20; issued; modifications to a tower; $30,000; macro cell site; Tara Dunn.
  • 2853 S. Sossaman Road No. 104; April 20; submitted; speculative 1,243-square-foot white shell retail space with a washroom, ceiling, lights and HVAC; not listed; tenant improvement (interior only); Brian C. Moore.
  • 2853 S. Sossaman Road No. 102; April 20; submitted; speculative 2,072-square-foot white shell retail space with a washroom, ceiling tiles, lighting and HVAC; not listed; tenant improvement (interior only); Brian C. Moore.
  • 4353 S. Power Road; April 20; submitted; interior remodel of an existing convenience store; not listed;; tenant improvement (interior only); Trileaf Corp.
  • 9334 E. Cadence Parkway; April 20; submitted; new cold shell building to be built out by tenant under separate permit; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Physical Resource Engineering.
  • 10059 E. Southern Ave.; April 20; submitted; building a freestanding McAlister’s Deli and Jamba Juice co-brand with shared dining and kitchen; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Angie Odom.
  • 8844 E. Ray Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $9,017,205; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
  • 8932 E. Ray Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $8,985,840; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
  • 4958 S. Ellsworth Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $2,996,245; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
  • 4954 S. Ellsworth Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $2,856,014; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
  • 4950 S. Ellsworth Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $4,458,102; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
  • 8928 E. Ray Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; 414,115,842; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.

Comments / 0

Related
chandleraz.gov

Utility rate changes to take effect July 1, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The City of Chandler manages and operates water, wastewater, reclaimed water, and solid waste utilities. In early 2022 the City evaluated the results of a Cost of Service Study and determined a need for utility rate increases to fund rising ongoing operating costs as well as debt service costs associated with capital improvements.
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Historic building slated for grave

One of the oldest residents of the beloved McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park will soon be passing away into history. The bunkhouse, which dates back to 1921, when ranch hands lived in it when the park was part of a working farm, will soon be coming down. The city is planning on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
Mesa, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Mesa, AZ
Real Estate
City
Mesa, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Maricopa County, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
AZFamily

Proposal would cut property taxes for Maricopa County homeowners

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is looking to give homeowners some relief as inflation continues to soar. The Board of Supervisors gave initial approval to the 2023 fiscal year budget, which includes dropping the property tax rate. It would lower the rate to 1.25 or $125 on a $100,000 home. The current rate is about 1.35, which is the fifth-lowest among Arizona’s 15 counties. “The Phoenix metro area has gone from one of the most affordable in the country to one of the hardest hit by inflation. Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said in a statement.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
scottsdale.org

Controversial apartment project returns with changes

The controversial 92 Ironwood apartment project is back on the city’s planning books with a new name and 17 other changes. The Scottsdale Planning Commission voted 6-0 Wednesday to allow the application for the project, now called Mercado Courtyards, to come back for further consideration as a new application.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

ADOT to present 5-year, $571M highway improvement plan for public opinion Friday

PHOENIX – Five years and $571 million worth of highway construction projects in Arizona will be presented for public opinion at a hearing Friday in Scottsdale. The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release the recommended plan includes widening Interstate 17 from Anthem Way north to Sunset Point and adding flex lanes between Sunset Point and Black Canyon City; opening up the Gila River Bridge between Phoenix and Casa Grande; the initial phase of an interchange at Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 in Kingman; and widening part of State Route 260 in Mohave County.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Building Permits#Se Mesa#Fps Civil Llc#Trileaf Corp#Jamba Juice
KTAR News

Tentative $4.46B Maricopa County budget includes property tax rate reduction

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved a tentative budget that would increase spending while lowering the property tax rate. “Our goal with this budget is to provide some relief to individuals and families dealing with rising costs,” Board Chairman Bill Gates said in a press release. “To do that, we are cutting property tax rates across the board.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Lennar Corp purchases Queen Creek land, with plans to build hundreds of new homes

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — The Lennar Corporation is making final preparations to build nearly 300 new homes in a market regarded annually as the Valley's strongest. On May 3, Lennar closed on a $42 million land parcel in Queen Creek, on which it plans to begin construction on 281 new home sites. Lennar's 90-acre slice is part of a larger, 310-acre masterplan called Madera, which Communities Southwest oversees.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Glendale Star

RE/MAX welcomes rocking Realtor

Luke Van Wyhe has lived a life many learn about through film or interviews. He traveled the United States with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg and Britney Spears, and for Van Wyhe, it was like “something out of a dream.”. “It’s a shock when (country singer) Miranda Lambert...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
MESA, AZ
santanvalley.com

Residential Fire in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley's hometown fire department, Rural Metro, quickly got this garage fire under control in The San Tan Heights neighborhood. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire, but crews were able to contain the damage to the garage. IMPORTANT REMINDER to inspect all electrical appliances or...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Bashas’ Seeks to Fill 800 Full- and Part-Time Jobs

Bashas’ Family of Stores will host pop-up hiring events on May 21 at its 113 locations in Arizona and New Mexico, as well as its distribution center in Chandler, Ariz. The company hopes to increase its workforce before the summer and is looking to hire applicants immediately to fill 800 full-time and part-time grocery positions.
CHANDLER, AZ
Greyson F

New Restaurant With Massive Patio Set to Open

A new restaurant is opening this fall.Outcast India/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is an excellent area for anyone who loves the opportunity to enjoy a large patio space. The freedom to eat indoors or outdoors throughout most of the year is a highlight and a major selling point for many restaurants. And now, the Valley is about to welcome a passive new patio open in the coming months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battling fire at Mesa recycling plant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Dozens of firefighters are working to contain a fire at a recycling plant in Mesa. The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on Center Street just north of Southern Avenue on Monday. Black smoke could be seen for miles. The fire was bumped up to a second alarm fire, meaning dozens more firefighters got to the scene with more trucks. Aerial video showed fire crews dousing the flames with water from a couple of ladder trucks. It’s unclear what sparked the flames. An investigation is underway.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from May 13-15

PHOENIX — Metro Phoenix witnessed the hottest weekend of the year so far, high ranking Phoenix officials and police chief Jeri Williams are being sued by three former assistant chiefs, and eastbound U.S. 60 in Tempe reopens after a week-long closure due to a water line break. Here are...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Sushi burritos coming to Westgate district

Pokitrition is bringing its sushi burritos to the Westgate Entertainment District, and owner Jimmy Li is looking forward to it. “We’ve always gotten a lot of feedback from our customers asking when we were going to go to the West Valley,” Li said. “It was always on our minds, but we would always kind of shy away from it. But a spot opened up where it was just a great opportunity, and we couldn’t really pass it up.”
GLENDALE, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
665
Followers
930
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy