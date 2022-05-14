13 commercial building permits sought April 19-21 in SE Mesa
Commercial building permits listed April 19-21 in Mesa City Council District 6 in southeast Mesa are, according to the city’s website (by address, date issued or in review, description, value, type of work and contractor or applicant):
- 2861 S. Power Road; April 19; in review; construct a concrete low-flow channel for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County; not listed; other commercial; FPS Civil LLC.
- 1914 S. Power Road; April 20; issued; modifications to a tower; $30,000; macro cell site; Tara Dunn.
- 2853 S. Sossaman Road No. 104; April 20; submitted; speculative 1,243-square-foot white shell retail space with a washroom, ceiling, lights and HVAC; not listed; tenant improvement (interior only); Brian C. Moore.
- 2853 S. Sossaman Road No. 102; April 20; submitted; speculative 2,072-square-foot white shell retail space with a washroom, ceiling tiles, lighting and HVAC; not listed; tenant improvement (interior only); Brian C. Moore.
- 4353 S. Power Road; April 20; submitted; interior remodel of an existing convenience store; not listed;; tenant improvement (interior only); Trileaf Corp.
- 9334 E. Cadence Parkway; April 20; submitted; new cold shell building to be built out by tenant under separate permit; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Physical Resource Engineering.
- 10059 E. Southern Ave.; April 20; submitted; building a freestanding McAlister’s Deli and Jamba Juice co-brand with shared dining and kitchen; not listed; commercial/industrial projects; Angie Odom.
- 8844 E. Ray Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $9,017,205; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
- 8932 E. Ray Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $8,985,840; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
- 4958 S. Ellsworth Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $2,996,245; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
- 4954 S. Ellsworth Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $2,856,014; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
- 4950 S. Ellsworth Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; $4,458,102; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
- 8928 E. Ray Road; April 21; issued; tenant improvement for spec office warehouse; 414,115,842; tenant improvement (interior only); Ryan Cos./Rikkie Pedregon.
