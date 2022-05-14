ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DFS: Top DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, lineup advice for Saturday, May 14, 2022

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting pitching is always critical in MLB daily Fantasy, with pitchers often earning 50-60 points for a dominant outing. But when there are a lack of upper-echelon options it becomes critical to slot in starters with upside based on their matchups. Getting that right allows for you to splurge elsewhere in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Not included in lineup Monday

Lowe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After being a late scratch ahead of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury or illness, Lowe checked back into the lineup for Sunday's series finale and went 1-for-4 with a run scored. However, Lowe was used as a designated hitter in that contest rather than his usual spot at second base, implying that he wasn't fully healthy. Lowe is back on the bench Monday for the second time in three days, but the Rays haven't suggested he experienced any sort of setback following Sunday's 3-0 win. Even so, fantasy managers in shallower leagues in particular may be enticed to turn to other options this week, especially with the knowledge that Lowe will start in only five games at a maximum.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Lorenzo Cain: Not starting Wednesday

Cain isn't starting Wednesday's game against Atlanta. Cain has gone 1-for-10 with a walk and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last four matchups. Tyrone Taylor will take over in center field and bat fifth.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Placed on bereavement list

The Mets placed Marte on the bereavement list Monday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Per MLB rules, Marte will have to spend a minimum of three days away from the team and no more than seven while he addresses the private matter. With that in mind, Marte will miss the Mets' entire four-game series with the Cardinals that begins with a doubleheader Tuesday. He could rejoin the Mets for their three-game road trip in Colorado this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Albert Pujols makes first career appearance as pitcher while Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright make history

Sunday night was a showcase for the elder statesmen for the Cardinals. They won 15-6 and, believe it or not, it wasn't that close until the very end (we'll get to that). Adam Wainwright started on the mound with Yadier Molina behind the plate for the Cardinals, a combination that is now the most prolific in major-league history, from a certain point of view. That is to say, the duo has now been the Cardinals battery for 203 wins. That's breaks the previous MLB record, which was held for a long time by Warren Spahn and Del Crandall. They combined for 202 wins for the Braves from 1949-63.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Erick Fedde
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
CBS Sports

Mets' Gosuke Katoh: Joins big-league club

Katoh was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. Katoh was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays in early May and will now receive his first major-league opportunity with the Mets. The 27-year-old is unlikely to play a significant role for New York given the infield is currently in good health.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert: Picking up spot start Tuesday

Gilbert will be called up from Triple-A Reno and is listed as the Diamondbacks' starting pitcher for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Dodgers. Arizona will likely designate Gilbert as the 27th man for the twin bill before sending him back out to Reno immediately after the start, his second of the season and third outing overall at the big-league level in 2022. Between his previous two appearances, Gilbert struck out six and allowed two earned runs on five hits and two walks over 8.2 innings. However, he's been much less productive over a larger sample of 14.2 innings at Triple-A this season, logging an 11.60 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 6:5 K:BB across four starts.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Fanduel#Mlb Daily Fantasy#Mlb Dfs Lineups#Yankees#The White Sox#Sportsline Daily Fantasy#Turn Your Hobby#Royals
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Scorching at Frisco

Duran went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored for Double-A Frisco on Sunday. After collecting four hits in his first four at-bats, Duran showed a good approach over this final two plate appearances, working a work and a run-producing sacrifice fly. Those final two plate appearances are what stood out to Frisco manager Jared Goedert, Tyler Maun of MLB.com reports. "I would say that's a definite sign of maturity, of that maturity coming, because that is tough for hitters," the manager said. "I was pretty impressed with him on that." The second-base prospect has turned it on during the month of May. Over the last 12 games, he's 21-for-49 (.429) with seven doubles, four homers, one triple and 15 RBI. Duran was one of the prizes coming over from the Yankees in the Joey Gallo deal, but he struggled with the new organization in 2021. It looks like he struggles no longer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Could require IL stint

Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that Adames (ankle) could require a trip to the injured list, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Adames underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, but he's still feeling sore and will visit with team doctors Monday night. He's out of the lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, but the team could choose to give him additional time to recover. If Adames requires a trip to the injured list, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely see additional time at shortstop, while Pablo Reyes would be a candidate to join the major-league roster.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Moves down to minors

Medina struck out three and worked around one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in his most recent appearance at Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday after the Mets demoted him May 9. New York plans to deploy Trevor Williams and Taijuan Walker as its starting pitchers in some order...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Gets game action at spring complex

Meyers (shoulder) played designated hitter in an extended spring training game Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The game action was Meyers' first since November shoulder surgery. He still has steps to take before he's ready to return to the big-league roster, but it looks as though he could be nearing a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge 'pretty upset' after Camden Yards' new left-field wall costs him three-homer game

Aaron Judge may have homered twice as part of a four-hit night on Tuesday in the New York Yankees' 5-4 victory against the Baltimore Orioles (box score), but after the game he was in a venting mood. Despite earning the win and producing an impressive individual statline, Judge made sure to express his annoyance with Camden Yards' redesigned left-field dimensions after they robbed him of a potential hat trick.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench

Maldonado will sit Monday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado hits the bench after starting eight of Houston's last 10 games. He's hitting just .113/.200/.238 on the season. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy